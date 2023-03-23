New Rams TE Hunter Long ready to make an impact, show full skillset

While the Rams are a new team for Long, they have a familiar face on staff in Caley, who interviewed Long several times during the pre-draft process in 2021.

"We've talked a bunch. He's coached a couple of other guys that I know, and they've all had great things to say about him," Long said. "I've heard nothing but great things about him. And obviously, we've talked for probably a couple hours on Zoom calls through the draft process, so I have some familiarity with him."

Long has one catch for eight yards in 16 games through his first two NFL seasons – and that catch came during his 2021 rookie season – but as is always the case with stats, context is important.

Upon his arrival in Miami, Long joined a tight end room that already included multiple experienced players in Mike Gesicki (a 2018 second-round pick by the Dolphins), Durham Smythe (2018 fourth-round pick by the Dolphins), Adam Shaheen (acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with the Bears during the summer of 2020, prior to his fourth NFL season) and Cethan Carter (signed a 3-year contract with the Dolphins in March 2021, entering what would be his fifth NFL season).

In 2022, the Dolphins changed coaching staffs, and Long had more of a blocking role. It wasn't necessarily a reflection of his full skillset, just what he was asked to do and something he did in order to help the team be successful.