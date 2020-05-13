Social Roundup: Rams players react to new uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams officially launched their new uniforms Wednesday morning, with several players taking to social media to share their reactions. Here are some of the highlights:
That new heat 🔥🔥🔥 #showtime #ad99 #rams
Straight heat 2020 pic.twitter.com/y5ZUgWhOjU— Joshua Reynolds (@J_Rey_11) May 13, 2020
Full send in the new kit. pic.twitter.com/jtHa8h6Fnm— Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) May 13, 2020
That 10 hits different in bone!— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 13, 2020
Can't wait to actually be suited up in these, repping the @RamsNFL on Sundays. #10 pic.twitter.com/p7RpTj2Z5e
So🔥 pic.twitter.com/vVbgLuQwuX— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) May 13, 2020
Let’s gooooo 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/G8ofIXmTRq— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) May 13, 2020
Let’s goo🔥🔥 https://t.co/OzGsdljJeU— Troy Reeder (@troyreeder9) May 13, 2020
😯 🔥 🔥 🔥 lets goo!! https://t.co/W3y5Te69z2— Lirim Hajrullahu (@Lirim_70) May 13, 2020
NewEra #Two5iveGetLIVE pic.twitter.com/kGvQckmtl2— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) May 13, 2020
Turn me up a notch LA‼️ 🗣#impeccable
