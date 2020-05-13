Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Rams players react to new uniforms

May 13, 2020 at 04:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams officially launched their new uniforms Wednesday morning, with several players taking to social media to share their reactions. Here are some of the highlights:

View this post on Instagram

That new heat 🔥🔥🔥 #showtime #ad99 #rams

A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99) on

View this post on Instagram

2020 Drip

A post shared by J A L E N R A M S E Y (@jalenramsey) on

View this post on Instagram

💛9️⃣0️⃣ 💙2K20 D R I P ‼️💦

A post shared by Michael Brockers (@mbrockers90) on

View this post on Instagram

Turn me up a notch LA‼️ 🗣#impeccable

A post shared by Troy Hill (@thill_13) on

Related Content

news

This week in Rams draft prep: Rehearsal and other finishing touches

In the third and final installment of a three-part series detailing the Los Angeles Rams' preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, theRams.com dives into what happens in the days leading up to the draft itself.

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's pre-2023 NFL Draft press conference: Comfort level with 11 picks entering draft, trading Allen Robinson II and more

What we learned from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's joint press conference Tuesday previewing the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams 'Change the Equation' as they head back to the lab in star-studded video to kick off the NFL Draft

Josh Duhamel's Dakota. Media partners with Rams for draft launch video

news

Rams' latest push for AB 796 and regulation of California high school athletic trainers heads to Sacramento

Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and Director of Government Affairs Maria Camacho are headed to Sacramento to continue the push to get California high school athletic trainers properly licensed and certified.

Advertising