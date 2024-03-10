Puka Nacua racing, Aaron Donald & Cooper Kupp modeling, Quentin Lake reporting & more of what Rams players have been up to this offseason | Social Roundup

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com
'We celebrated him like a true Super Bowl baby': Van Jefferson on son Champ turning one year old and that 'special' Super Bowl LVI day
It was a big week in the Jefferson household with Champ – born on the day dad and Rams wide receiver Van became a Super Bowl champion – turning one year old on Monday.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Michael Hoecht on playing high school football in Canada and the United States, being a high-energy person and playing the guitar and drums
In the fourth and final edition of of 6 Questions with 6Connex for this season, Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht talks about his experience playing high school football in Canada and the U.S., where his boundless energy comes from, what drew him to playing guitar and drums, and more.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Cobie Durant on coming from a small town in South Carolina, "landshark" nickname, camaraderie in Rams defensive back room
In the third edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex for the 2022 season, Rams defensive back Cobie Durant talks about his hometown of Lamar, South Carolina, how his "landshark" nickname came to be, and the connectedness among the Rams' defensive backs.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Brandon Powell on "Be You" mantra, investing in real estate, impactful books
In the second edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, wide receiver and kick returner Brandon Powell talks about what "Be You" means to him, why he got into real estate investments, what he's been reading lately and more.
Rams and Legends brand create limited-edition 'We are Legends' lifestyle collection
The collection is available for purchase at the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium and online at RamsFanShop.com and Legends.com.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Riley Dixon on playing baseball and football growing up, studying accounting, camaraderie among Rams' specialists
In the first edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex for the 2022 season, Rams punter Riley Dixon talks about what drew him to playing baseball in addition to football growing up, majoring in and pursuing a masters in accounting, the camaraderie among Los Angeles' specialists and more.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Dont'e Deayon on GoodEatz, his outgoing personality, what drives him
In the fourth and final edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon discusses his non-profit GoodEatz, the roots of his outgoing personality, and what drives him.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Ogbo Okoronkwo
In the third edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo talks about the meaning of his first name, his passion for photography, and more.
6 Questions with 6Connex: Matt Gay
In the first edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams kicker Matt Gay talks about what drew him to playing soccer initially, his sneaker hobby, being a parent, and more.
Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium
"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton
Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.