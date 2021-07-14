Newcomer update: Ben Skowronek

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie running back Ben Skowronek.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Skowronek was drafted in the seventh round (249th overall) by the Rams, using the third of the three selections acquired in a draft-day trade with the Jaguars for the 117th and 209th overall picks. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he registered 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games during his 2020 graduate transfer season at Notre Dame. Prior to Notre Dame, he collected 110 receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns in 43 games across four seasons at Northwestern.

What's Next: Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will likely be about figuring out how to use Skowronek's versatile skillset. Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned after the draft that Skowronek was used in goal line packages and also has a good toughness and feel to the game where he can be used in multiple ways. "You never know," McVay said after Day 3 of the draft. "Teams might have to treat him like a tight end, receiver with how we'll utilize him, but he's not afraid to do the dirty work." Just as draft classmate and tight end Jacob Harris' development bears watching in camp, so too does Skowronek's.

Bet You Didn't Know: Skowronek was a do-it-all prospect coming out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead (High), playing wide receiver and safety while also getting action as a kickoff and punt returner.