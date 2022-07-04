Newcomer update: Kyren Williams

How He Got Here: The Rams used their third selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Williams, taking him 164th overall in the fifth round after trading up from 175th overall.

What's Next: First, getting healthy. Williams broke his foot during the second-to-last week of the offseason program, but is expected to return in the early stages of training camp, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. After that, competing for playing time. While Cam Akers is healthy, and Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais also return, leading rusher Sony Michel's departure in free agency opens up 208 of last year's 420 total rushing attempts.

Bet You Didn't Know: Williams' 3-down running ability and capabilities as a route-runner led NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein to suggest on his NFL draft profile that the way the Patriots deployed James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden could serve as the blueprint for Williams' utilization in the league.