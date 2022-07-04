Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Kyren Williams

Jul 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp coming up later this month, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie running back Kyren Williams.

How He Got Here: The Rams used their third selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Williams, taking him 164th overall in the fifth round after trading up from 175th overall.

What's Next: First, getting healthy. Williams broke his foot during the second-to-last week of the offseason program, but is expected to return in the early stages of training camp, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. After that, competing for playing time. While Cam Akers is healthy, and Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais also return, leading rusher Sony Michel's departure in free agency opens up 208 of last year's 420 total rushing attempts.

Bet You Didn't Know: Williams' 3-down running ability and capabilities as a route-runner led NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein to suggest on his NFL draft profile that the way the Patriots deployed James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden could serve as the blueprint for Williams' utilization in the league.

Quotable: "I think he's a really complete back. One of the things that you love the most about him is you see versatility on all three downs. He's great in protection. He is fearless where he'll stick his face on people, he can stay connected on those things. Got a great feel on the screen game. I think he's an excellent offset gun runner. But you also see great contact balance, ability to produce in both phases, both the run and the past. He's just an elite competitor." – McVay on Williams after Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Newcomer update: Cobie Durant

Continuing our series of offseason updates on players new to the Rams' roster in 2022, theRams.com examines rookie defensive back Cobie Durant.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2020 Draft Class | Cam Akers & Brycen Hopkins

Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, and Jordan Fuller have all been major contributors the last two seasons. In this installment, J.B. Long looks back at the 2020 Class and delves into which members might be most instrumental this season in the Rams' quest to repeat.

news

Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

Fans can register to attend at TheRams.com/TrainingCamp

news

Newcomer update: Logan Bruss

With training camp on the horizon, theRams.com continues a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster with rookie offensive guard Logan Bruss.

news

Daniel Hardy's relentless work ethic, selflessness lead him to NFL

A competitor with a heart for others, Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is driven by a promise made to his late father.

news

Rams past and present join The Pivot Podcast

Rams legends Eric Dickerson and Andrew Whitworth, plus rookies Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake joined co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast. Here's how you can watch and listen to those episodes.

news

Newcomer update: Allen Robinson II

With training camp on the horizon, theRams.com continues a series up updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2022 with wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2021 Draft Class

Whether it's a breakout performance or a career-year, J.B. Long looks at the 2021 Draft Class to examine which players he thinks have the best chance to take that next step for L.A. this season.

news

Newcomer update: Bobby Wagner

With training camp coming up later next month, theRams.com begins a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2022 with linebacker Bobby Wagner.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers

Concluding our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 17 road opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Andrew Whitworth has "open door invitation" with Rams

Former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will always be welcome to visit his former team in retirement.

