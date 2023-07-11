Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Ochaun Mathis

Jul 11, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

230711_NewcomerUpdateMathis_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their 10th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Mathis, taking him 189th overall in the sixth round.

What's Next: Finding a role in the pass rush rotation. Similar to draft classmates Byron Young and Nick Hampton, Mathis entered an outside linebacker room led by Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy, but one that also still has plenty of playing time to compete for with Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins all gone. Rams head coach Sean McVay has been preaching competition with this young roster, and there should be plenty of it within this group, creating opportunities for Mathis and others to potentially earn a meaningful role early on.

Bet You Didn't Know: Mathis was regarded as the defensive prospect who "flashed the most" in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, where he also showcased his versatility by spending some time rushing the passer inside in addition to outside.

Quotable: "I think (Outside Linebackers Coach) Joe Coniglio has done an outstanding job in general, really with a lot of those rookies. Whether it's Byron, Ochaun, you look at Nick, three rookie draft picks from the outside linebacker spot. ... I like what I've seen really from all three of those young guys." – McVay after Day 1 of minicamp

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

news

Newcomer update: Puka Nacua

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.

news

El receptor novato de los Rams Puka Nacua destaca en las actividades de equipo

Receptor novato de los Rams de Los Ángeles Puka Nacua quizás solo haya tenido el libro de jugadas de los Rams por tres semanas, pero se ha ganado la reputación de ser un rápido aprendiz.

news

Newcomer update: Davis Allen

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie tight end Davis Allen.

news

Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

news

Cooper Kupp "se encuentra muy bien" mientras continúa su rehabilitación de tobillo

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles lo dejó claro el pasado martes: él quería volver de su lesión de tobillo la temporada pasada.

news

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' linebacker room.

news

Derion Kendrick cuaja una buena primavera a la vista de preparar un gran segunda temporada para los Rams

Incluso en los primeros entrenamientos, el cornerback de los Rams de Los Ángeles Derion Kendrick entrenó como alguien que tuviera claro que tiene un papel protagonista en la que va a ser su segunda temporada.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' tight end room.

news

Newcomer update: Nick Hampton

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie linebacker Nick Hampton.

news

Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Advertising