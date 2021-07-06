Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Tutu Atwell

Jul 06, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell﻿.

How He Got Here: The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell was drafted in the second round (57th overall) by the Rams, who used their highest draft pick to take him. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, Atwell tallied 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (good for 16.5 yards per reception) and 21 touchdowns across three seasons at the University of Louisville.

What's Next: As discussed in the first newcomer update, Rams head coach Sean McVay wants to create more explosive plays this season. While L.A. already signed ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿, it doesn't hurt to have more than one receiver with a skillset that allows them to do more than just their niche "deep threat" role. Besides helping create big plays in the passing game with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Atwell might also be asked to contribute on special teams as a punt returner. McVay after Day 2 of the draft said it's an option because Atwell has some things that project to the position like ball tracking and being able to create once the ball is in his hands. At the same time, McVay also said Atwell doesn't have a ton of experience there (four career punt returns for 84 yards in 2019). Atwell was getting some work at punt returner during the offseason program, but it's not a foregone conclusion yet that he will have that added responsibility this fall.

Bet You Didn't Know: Atwell received the highest grade speed-wise that Rams Southeast area scout (Western) Billy Johnson has ever given to a prospect in the area.

Quotable: "I do it all, man. I mean, a big part of it is having heart. I feel like if you don't have heart, then you shouldn't be playing football, and that's one thing I've got. Big hits, I'm going to get up. Any type of hit, I'm going to get back up at the end of the day. It's something I've been doing for a long time and I'm just ready for whatever." – Tutu Atwell on May 26.

