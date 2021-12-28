The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are in the playoffs, having clinched a spot with their 30-23 win over the Vikings last week. Currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, Los Angeles a big road game against the Ravens in Baltimore ahead on Sunday (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX) given the playoff implications for both teams.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17:

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3): The Packers maintained control of the No. 1 seed via a 24-22 win over the Browns at home behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 202 passing yards and three touchdowns, wide receiver Davante Adams' 10 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns and cornerback Rasul Douglas' game-clinching interception with 50 seconds left. They take on the Vikings at home on Sunday.

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-4): Dallas' blowout 56-14 win over Washington on Sunday Night Football moved them up to the No. 2 seed thanks to owning the conference record tiebreaker over the Rams and the Buccaneers, according to nflplayoffscenarios.com, and also clinched the NFC East division title. They host the Cardinals this Sunday.

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4): A 30-23 win over the Vikings in Minneapolis put the Rams into the playoffs, but the aforementioned conference record tiebreaker (Cowboys are 9-1, vs. Rams 8-3 and Bucs 7-4) positions them as the No. 3 seed in the standings. Los Angeles takes on a Baltimore team this week still in the hunt for an AFC wild card spot.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4): Despite the absences of running back Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay was able to dispatch the Carolina Panthers with relative ease 32-6 to clinch the NFC South division title. They face the Jets on Sunday.

5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5): Last Saturday's loss to the Colts marked the Cardinals's third-straight and sent them down one spot to the fifth spot in the playoff standings, while also allowing the Rams to the top of the division standings. Arizona travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday.

6. San Francisco 49ers (8-7): While the 49ers lost to the Titans 20-17 on Thursday Night Football last week, they still remain the No. 6 seed thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7): A 34-10 win over the Giants last week, plus the Vikings' loss to the Rams, moved the Eagles into the No. 7 seed in the standings.

In the hunt: Minnesota Vikings (7-8), Atlanta Falcons (7-8), New Orleans Saints (7-8), Washington Football Team (6-9).