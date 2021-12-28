Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

Dec 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams are in the playoffs, having clinched a spot with their 30-23 win over the Vikings last week. Currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, Los Angeles a big road game against the Ravens in Baltimore ahead on Sunday (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX) given the playoff implications for both teams.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17:

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3): The Packers maintained control of the No. 1 seed via a 24-22 win over the Browns at home behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 202 passing yards and three touchdowns, wide receiver Davante Adams' 10 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns and cornerback Rasul Douglas' game-clinching interception with 50 seconds left. They take on the Vikings at home on Sunday.

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-4): Dallas' blowout 56-14 win over Washington on Sunday Night Football moved them up to the No. 2 seed thanks to owning the conference record tiebreaker over the Rams and the Buccaneers, according to nflplayoffscenarios.com, and also clinched the NFC East division title. They host the Cardinals this Sunday.

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4): A 30-23 win over the Vikings in Minneapolis put the Rams into the playoffs, but the aforementioned conference record tiebreaker (Cowboys are 9-1, vs. Rams 8-3 and Bucs 7-4) positions them as the No. 3 seed in the standings. Los Angeles takes on a Baltimore team this week still in the hunt for an AFC wild card spot.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4): Despite the absences of running back Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay was able to dispatch the Carolina Panthers with relative ease 32-6 to clinch the NFC South division title. They face the Jets on Sunday.

5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5): Last Saturday's loss to the Colts marked the Cardinals's third-straight and sent them down one spot to the fifth spot in the playoff standings, while also allowing the Rams to the top of the division standings. Arizona travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday.

6. San Francisco 49ers (8-7): While the 49ers lost to the Titans 20-17 on Thursday Night Football last week, they still remain the No. 6 seed thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7): A 34-10 win over the Giants last week, plus the Vikings' loss to the Rams, moved the Eagles into the No. 7 seed in the standings.

In the hunt: Minnesota Vikings (7-8), Atlanta Falcons (7-8), New Orleans Saints (7-8), Washington Football Team (6-9).

What's on the line for the Rams in Week 17: A win over the Ravens, plus a Cowboys win over the Cardinals, would clinch the NFC West division for the Rams and the ability to host at least one playoff game at home.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

McVay: Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be placed on Injured Reserve, plus updates on Greg Gaines, Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Ernest Jones, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Greg Gaines, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and offensive lineman Brian Allen as the team begins preparing for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Travin Howard steps up at linebacker in Rams' win over Vikings

When Ernest Jones went down with an ankle injury, Travin Howard was the Rams' next man up at linebacker and delivered a critical performance in Week 16. 
news

Los Rams aseguran su lugar en los playoffs y ya son líderes del Oeste tras ganar en Minnesota

Contribuciones de ofensiva, defensa y equipos especiales permiten a Los Ángeles cumplir su primer objetivo de la temporada.
news

Rams-Ravens kickoff moved to 10 a.m. pacific time

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Rams' Week 17 road game against the Ravens.
news

Brandon Powell sparks Rams with second-half punt return for touchdown against Vikings

Wide receiver Brandon Powell made perhaps the Rams' biggest special teams play of the season with his 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Powell, Travin Howard, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 16 win over Vikings

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Brandon Powell, linebacker Travin Howard, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame press conferences following their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. 
news

Rams playoff bound for fourth time in five seasons

The Los Angeles are headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons after clinching a postseason berth with their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

The Rams punched their ticket to the postseason with a big road win over the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 16. 
news

Greg Gaines active; Bryce Perkins, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 16 at Vikings

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Advertising