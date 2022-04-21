Rams 2022 schedule coming May 12

It doesn't seem that long ago that the Rams were hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium. They will soon be learning their path toward defending their Super Bowl title, as the 2022 NFL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network.

The NFL will announce select games the week of May 9, before the full schedule is released. Additionally, the NFL will announce each team's first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. pacific time ahead of the 5 p.m. pacific time full announcement.

Who will the Rams host to kick off the 2022 NFL season and their title defense? How many times will they play in primetime? Those answers and more arrive in less than a month. Block your calendars now and read below to find out how you can be there for any and all of the Rams home games this season.

Before we get to that, here is a quick refresher on the Rams' 2022 home and away opponents:

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Rams fans seeking to be the first get the chance to purchase tickets when the schedule is released have a couple of different ways they can secure priority and exclusive access.

Single game tickets will be available at the time of schedule release, however inventory will be very limited. Fans looking to guarantee access to specific games and enjoy the best value should consider Season Ticket options starting at $103 per game. Season Ticket Members whose accounts are in good standing will have the ability to purchase additional single game tickets from exclusive inventory.

Rams Suite Rentals will also return this season, offering fans a luxury gameday experience for any games. You and your friends can be on the field behind your favorite team's sideline in one of SoFi Stadium's field cabanas. Fans planning on renting a suite this season should place a deposit prior to schedule release in order to guarantee priority access to specific games.