Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2022 schedule coming May 12

Apr 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It doesn't seem that long ago that the Rams were hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium. They will soon be learning their path toward defending their Super Bowl title, as the 2022 NFL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network.

The NFL will announce select games the week of May 9, before the full schedule is released. Additionally, the NFL will announce each team's first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. pacific time ahead of the 5 p.m. pacific time full announcement.

Who will the Rams host to kick off the 2022 NFL season and their title defense? How many times will they play in primetime? Those answers and more arrive in less than a month. Block your calendars now and read below to find out how you can be there for any and all of the Rams home games this season.

Before we get to that, here is a quick refresher on the Rams' 2022 home and away opponents:

HOME

  • Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos
  • Buffalo Bills

AWAY

  • Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Rams fans seeking to be the first get the chance to purchase tickets when the schedule is released have a couple of different ways they can secure priority and exclusive access.

Single game tickets will be available at the time of schedule release, however inventory will be very limited. Fans looking to guarantee access to specific games and enjoy the best value should consider Season Ticket options starting at $103 per game. Season Ticket Members whose accounts are in good standing will have the ability to purchase additional single game tickets from exclusive inventory.

Rams Suite Rentals will also return this season, offering fans a luxury gameday experience for any games. You and your friends can be on the field behind your favorite team's sideline in one of SoFi Stadium's field cabanas. Fans planning on renting a suite this season should place a deposit prior to schedule release in order to guarantee priority access to specific games.

Don't way until the day the schedule comes out to get your tickets. Explore season ticket and suite rental options now for priority access.

Related Content

news

Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House goes Hollywood

The Los Angeles Rams will draft from a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, fans can win opportunity to be GM for the Day at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House in May 2022

news

Rams Mobile App receives nomination for Webby Award

From now until April 21st, Rams fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com

news

Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams announce 11-stop Vince Lombardi Trophy Tour

Fans can visit TheRams.com/trophytour for more information

news

Place suite deposit now for first opportunity to purchase rentals for specific 2022 Rams home game(s) once schedule is released

Want to get the first opportunity to purchase a suite rental(s) when the Rams go on sale with 2022 rentals? Placing a deposit now can get you that privilege.

news

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Artis Twyman

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Vice President of Communications Artis Twyman.

news

Los Angeles Rams to celebrate Super Bowl Championship with parade & rally outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 16

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a Championship parade and rally, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, at Exposition Park and the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How to Watch and Listen | Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Here's how you can attend Super Bowl LVI

Here's how you can attend Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals, whether you're a Rams Season Ticket Member or a member of the general public.

news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

news

Rams offering sweepstakes to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets for Season Ticket Members

Want the chance to be selected to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets at face value? Here's how existing and prospective Rams Season Ticket Members can.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round playoff matchup on Sunday, January 22, 2022.

Advertising