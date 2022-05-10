Rams to host Broncos on Christmas Day 2022 on CBS and Nickelodeon

Rams fans hoping to spend the holidays watching the team play this season are getting their wish.

Los Angeles will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day 2022 on CBS and Nickelodeon, CBS announced Tuesday morning. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, December 25 is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. pacific time.

CBS Sports' presentation will be broadcast on The CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+, per a press release from the network, while a special slime-filled presentation catered toward families will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

While it's just the 15th-ever meeting between the two teams, the matchup brings a familiar foe back to SoFi Stadium in Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who played 20 games against the Rams in his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle traded Wilson to Denver earlier this offseason in exchange for two first-round picks (No. 9 overall this year and a 2023 first-rounder), two second-round picks (No. 40 overall pick this year and a 2023 second-rounder), this year's fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

There will also be a few familiar coaching faces on Denver's sideline in Ejiro Evero, Marcus Dixon and Dwayne Stukes. Evero, formerly L.A.'s secondary coach/pass game coordinator, was hired as Denver's' defensive coordinator this offseason; Dixon, formerly L.A.'s assistant defensive line coach, was hired as Denver's defensive line coach; Stukes, formerly L.A.'s assistant special teams coach, was hired as Denver's special teams coordinator as first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett assembled his staff.

The full 2022 schedule will be released Thursday at 5 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network, though as today showed, it's possible the Rams learn of the date and kickoff time for one of their opponents before then.