Rams to host Broncos on Christmas Day 2022 on CBS and Nickelodeon

May 10, 2022 at 04:47 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams fans hoping to spend the holidays watching the team play this season are getting their wish.

Los Angeles will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day 2022 on CBS and Nickelodeon, CBS announced Tuesday morning. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, December 25 is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. pacific time.

Single-game tickets are on sale now here.

CBS Sports' presentation will be broadcast on The CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+, per a press release from the network, while a special slime-filled presentation catered toward families will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

While it's just the 15th-ever meeting between the two teams, the matchup brings a familiar foe back to SoFi Stadium in Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who played 20 games against the Rams in his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle traded Wilson to Denver earlier this offseason in exchange for two first-round picks (No. 9 overall this year and a 2023 first-rounder), two second-round picks (No. 40 overall pick this year and a 2023 second-rounder), this year's fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

There will also be a few familiar coaching faces on Denver's sideline in Ejiro Evero, Marcus Dixon and Dwayne Stukes. Evero, formerly L.A.'s secondary coach/pass game coordinator, was hired as Denver's' defensive coordinator this offseason; Dixon, formerly L.A.'s assistant defensive line coach, was hired as Denver's defensive line coach; Stukes, formerly L.A.'s assistant special teams coach, was hired as Denver's special teams coordinator as first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett assembled his staff.

While single-game tickets are on sale now, for the best value, fans should consider purchasing Season Tickets starting at $103 per game. Learn more about season tickets here.

Additionally, to explore suite rental availability for the game, click here.

The full 2022 schedule will be released Thursday at 5 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network, though as today showed, it's possible the Rams learn of the date and kickoff time for one of their opponents before then.

Stay tuned to theRams.com for updates.

PHOTOS: Rams vs. Denver Broncos matchups through the years | 2022 Schedule Release

Ahead of 2022 Schedule Release, the Los Angeles Rams announced they will face the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 25th. Check out photos of the matchup throughout the years.

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson, 29, is taken down by Denver Broncos Steve Wilson, 45, and an unidentified defender at left, during first quarter action in the American Bowl at London?s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London. Los Angeles? Mike Guman enters the play at right. Dickerson gained seven yards on the play. (AP Photo)
1 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson, 29, is taken down by Denver Broncos Steve Wilson, 45, and an unidentified defender at left, during first quarter action in the American Bowl at London?s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London. Los Angeles? Mike Guman enters the play at right. Dickerson gained seven yards on the play. (AP Photo)

"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
2 / 21

"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 21

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams line up during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 21

The Los Angeles Rams line up during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
5 / 21

"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 21

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Fred Robbins #98 of the St. Louis Rams gets a sack on Kyle Orton #8 of the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
7 / 21

"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Fred Robbins #98 of the St. Louis Rams gets a sack on Kyle Orton #8 of the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
Running back (36) Aaron Green of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 21

Running back (36) Aaron Green of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

"St. Louis Rams William Hayes rushes in to apply pressure during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
9 / 21

"St. Louis Rams William Hayes rushes in to apply pressure during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
"ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 10: Fakhir Brown #34 of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle against the Denver Broncos during the season opener at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on September 10, 2006. The Rams won 18-10. (Photo By Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
10 / 21

"ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 10: Fakhir Brown #34 of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle against the Denver Broncos during the season opener at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on September 10, 2006. The Rams won 18-10. (Photo By Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2006 Bill Stover
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) gets set for the snap of the ball during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
11 / 21

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) gets set for the snap of the ball during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

"St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold blocks against Denver Broncos Von Miller during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
12 / 21

"St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold blocks against Denver Broncos Von Miller during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Damione Lewis rushes in against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
13 / 21

"St. Louis Rams Damione Lewis rushes in against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White, left, runs towards his first of two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium. The Rams won the game 28-27. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
14 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White, left, runs towards his first of two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium. The Rams won the game 28-27. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Denver Broncos nose tackle Rubin Carter (68) closes in on Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White (33) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Sept., 8, 1985. The Rams defeated the Broncos 20-16. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
15 / 21

Denver Broncos nose tackle Rubin Carter (68) closes in on Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White (33) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Sept., 8, 1985. The Rams defeated the Broncos 20-16. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach (96) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
16 / 21

Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach (96) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jim Everett scrambles away from Greg Kragen of the Denver Broncos for a seven-yard gain during the second quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium.(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
17 / 21

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jim Everett scrambles away from Greg Kragen of the Denver Broncos for a seven-yard gain during the second quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium.(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

"DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Marshall Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos on September 8, 2002 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 23-16. (G. Newman Lowrance Archive)"
18 / 21

"DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Marshall Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos on September 8, 2002 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 23-16. (G. Newman Lowrance Archive)"

Denver Broncos linebackers Jim Ryan (50) and Larry Evans (56) and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) stop Los Angeles Rams running back Wendell Tyler (26) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 12, 1982. The Broncos defeated the Rams 27-24.(AP Photo/NFL Photos)
19 / 21

Denver Broncos linebackers Jim Ryan (50) and Larry Evans (56) and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) stop Los Angeles Rams running back Wendell Tyler (26) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 12, 1982. The Broncos defeated the Rams 27-24.(AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis (36) is followed by a tier of Denver Broncos players during first quarter action in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 6, 1994. The Broncos are, from bottom, Steve Atwater (27), Dennis Smith (49) and Elijah Alexander (58). (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
20 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis (36) is followed by a tier of Denver Broncos players during first quarter action in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 6, 1994. The Broncos are, from bottom, Steve Atwater (27), Dennis Smith (49) and Elijah Alexander (58). (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)

Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater (27) defensive back Darryl Hall (40) linebacker Keith Burns (56) and nose tackle Ted Washington (98) are seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
21 / 21

Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater (27) defensive back Darryl Hall (40) linebacker Keith Burns (56) and nose tackle Ted Washington (98) are seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

