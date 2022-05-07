Get to know Montana State OLB Daniel Hardy | Pick 218

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

"When my father passed, before he passed, I let him know that I was going to be there to take care of my mom and little sister. All of this has been process. Everything I've done, every decision I've made has been with that end goal in mind. It's really, it was just a daily thing, just getting one percent better every day and taking steps toward being the best possible player I could be."