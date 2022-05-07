Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Get to know Montana State OLB Daniel Hardy | Pick 218

May 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their sixth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on outside linebacker Daniel Hardy, who was chosen in the sixth round, 218th overall.

Here's what you should know about him.

1) Continuing the Rams' small-school pipeline

Hardy helped continue the trend of the Rams drafting small-school talent for the second year in a row.

Last year, they picked up outside linebacker Chris Garrett from Division II Concordia St. Paul. This year, they grabbed Hardy and defensive back Decobie Durant (South Carolina State) from the FCS level.

2) Explosive athlete

Kent Lee Platte evaluates players' measurements on a scale from 0 to 10 in what he terms a Relative Athletic Score (RAS). Hardy's 9.34 RAS ranked 161st out of 2419 linebackers from 1987 to 2022 and included an "elite" composite explosion grade.

3) Comes from a big family

According to his school bio, Hardy is one of eight children in his family.

4) Multi-sport background

In addition to playing at Valley Catholic High School in Beaverton, Oregon, Hardy also played basketball.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OLB Daniel Hardy | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy from his time at Montana State.

E_IMG_1303
1 / 6
Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy
2 / 6

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy
3 / 6

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy
4 / 6

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy

E_IMG_1302
5 / 6
E_IMG_1299
6 / 6
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5) Never not working

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

Here was what Hardy had to say:

"When my father passed, before he passed, I let him know that I was going to be there to take care of my mom and little sister. All of this has been process. Everything I've done, every decision I've made has been with that end goal in mind. It's really, it was just a daily thing, just getting one percent better every day and taking steps toward being the best possible player I could be."

Related Content

news

Get to know Georgia DB Derion Kendrick | Pick 212

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick.

news

Get to know UCLA DB Quentin Lake | Pick 211

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive back Quentin Lake.

news

Where are they now? Former Rams DE & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Kevin Carter

Even though drafted 5th overall by the Rams in the 1995, defensive end Kevin Carter came into the league with a chip on his shoulder. After 14 seasons and over 100 career sacks, his consistency and reliability made him one of the best to ever play the game.

news

Rams agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Get to know Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams | Pick 164

Here's what you should know about new Rams running back Kyren Williams.

news

Get to know South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant | Pick 142

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive back Decobie Durant.

news

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks

What did experts have to say about the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks following the conclusion of the draft?

news

Get to know Wisconsin G Logan Bruss | Pick 104

Here's what you should know about new Rams guard Logan Bruss.

news

Landing on Rams defense a foundational opportunity for Derion Kendrick's NFL career

When it comes to getting started in the NFL, there's no better spot for new Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick to land than on a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

news

Motivated Troy Hill ready to fill whatever role is asked of him

Returning to the Rams via trade after a year with the Browns, cornerback Troy Hill arrives in Los Angeles "with a chip on my shoulder."

news

Los Rams seleccionan en el Draft a otro liniero de Wisconsin y toman una dotación completa de defensivos profundos

La clase del Draft 2022 de los Rams tiene a un corredor que es fan del equipo desde niño y cuenta con mucho "pedigrí" al incluir a dos hijos de exjugadores de la NFL

Advertising