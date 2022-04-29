Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft went for the rest of the NFC West

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – While the Rams – nor the 49ers due to trading up for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 – were on the clock, the rest of the NFC West still stayed busy during Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's a quick look at what happened in the first round:

Seattle Seahawks

With the first-round pick acquired in the trade with the Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks chose to address their offensive line and selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross ninth overall.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals entered the draft scheduled to pick 23rd overall, only to trade that selection to the Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick.

Coverage of Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft (Rounds 2-3) kicks off at 4 p.m. pacific time Friday on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of draft picks looks like heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Rams llegan al Draft 2022 en busca de talento en línea ofensiva, linebackers exteriores y esquinas

Inteligentes elecciones en Drafts recientes han sido fundamentales para el éxito de Los Angeles Rams, a pesar de que no han escogido en la primera ronda desde 2016.

news

Our House, Our Stories: Cooper Kupp's triple crown-winning season

A visual look-back at Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's historic 2021 season and the work that went into it.

news

2022 Draft Preview: Rams continue to plan ahead and build on recent success

In anticipation of this week's NFL Draft, J.B. Long looks back at how the recent drafts have helped shape a Super Bowl Championship team. He also looks ahead to this weekend to ponder where the Rams may look to bolster their roster heading into the 2022 campaign.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft one day away, theRams.com takes an updated look at the defensive back position on the Rams' roster.

news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's pre-2022 NFL Draft press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference previewing the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft three days away, theRams.com takes an updated look at the wide receiver position on the Rams' roster.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

One final preview of experts' forecasts for the Rams leading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams TE Kendall Blanton talks his divisional-round touchdown & being a Super Bowl starter on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams TE Kendall Blanton to talk about his divisional-round touchdown & his journey of going from undrafted to Super Bowl LVI Champion on Ep. 84 of Rams Revealed.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft arriving in four days, theRams.com takes an updated look at the tight end position on the Rams' roster.

Advertising