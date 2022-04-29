How Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft went for the rest of the NFC West

LOS ANGELES – While the Rams – nor the 49ers due to trading up for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 – were on the clock, the rest of the NFC West still stayed busy during Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's a quick look at what happened in the first round:

Seattle Seahawks

With the first-round pick acquired in the trade with the Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks chose to address their offensive line and selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross ninth overall.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals entered the draft scheduled to pick 23rd overall, only to trade that selection to the Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick.