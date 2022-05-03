Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks

May 03, 2022 at 10:16 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Three days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, enough time has passed to round up grades for and reactions to the Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks.

Here's what experts had to say about the class as well as some of its individual members.

Grades

NFL.com's Chad Reuter provided quick-snap grades after each day, giving the Rams an A on all three days of the Draft and an overall grade of A as a result.

"The Rams got a Super Bowl win thanks to the trades of first- and second-round picks for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller," Reuter writes. "It's hard to argue with the results of those deals. Picking Bruss in the third met a major need for the team in 2022 and beyond after losing Austin Corbett in free agency.

"Durant should be a fine replacement for Darious Williams in the slot and Kendrick's cover skills could overcome his off-field issues and lack of top-end speed. The Rams did bring back corner Troy Hill in an under-the-radar deal with the Browns for a future fifth-round pick. Williams is a do-it-all back who relies on savviness rather than pure speed. Lake and Yeast add safety depth and will perform well on special teams. Hardy could be the Rams' next Samson Ebukam or Chris Garrett as a small-school edge defender who excels in a designated pass rush role."

Reuter's grades and analysis for all 32 teams can be read here.

USA TODAY's Nate Davis: A

"(Expletive) them picks," Davis writes. "They traded a future one to Cleveland to reacquire Troy Hill, who'd distinguished himself in the slot for the Rams before getting paid by the Browns last year. Wisconsin G Logan Bruss arrived courtesy a compensatory Round 3 slot and could take over the job vacated when Austin Corbett signed with Carolina. But the Rams didn't have their first-, second- or organic third-round pick because they wanted QB Matthew Stafford and since departed OLB Von Miller instead. We'd say winning their first Super Bowl while based in Los Angeles with those guys – and Stafford has since been extended – was worth the price.

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia: B

"The Rams made perfectly reasonable decisions with the resources they had at their disposal," Kapadia wrote as part of his analysis.

Read the rest of his breakdown here (subscription required to read Kapadia's full analysis and grades for all 32 teams).

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr: B

"It was fun to see GM Les Snead with this many picks, including three before the sixth round," Orr writes. "It gives us at least some sense of where the Rams see themselves pivoting in the near future. From Sean McVay's reaction to the Patriots' selection of Cole Strange, it was obvious the Rams were going guard right away. I got a chance to see Bruss against Aidan Hutchinson from this past year and while Hutchinson was certainly the more dominant player (and Bruss got away with one hell of a hold) there was no doubt the fearlessness in his game. Pro Football Focus has him with just one sack allowed since 2019 while playing in two different roles (guard and tackle). The Williams pick is worth noting as well. The Rams always seem to be searching for more of an answer at the running back position. Williams is a solid back who can make good decisions off lateral movement and has a decisive first move along with some notable balance."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: B-

"The Rams didn't pick until the third round because they traded away their picks to land veteran players, including quarterback Matt Stafford," Prisco writes. "With that philosophy, they have to hit on the later picks. So far they have. This draft includes some interesting players who can follow suit."

Reaction

CBS' Sports Chris Trespasso says Bruss was the Rams' best draft pick.

"Love this pick. Bruss is an athletic battler with a technically sound game and mostly clean film. He'll fit in the Rams wide-zone scheme wonderfully."

ESPN's Todd McShay says Williams was the Rams' best value pick (subscription required to read full analysis).

"The cost of doing Super Bowl-winning business is sometimes waiting until late on Day 2 for a selection. (In the Rams' case, that is always the case these days.)," McVay writes as part of his analysis. "It's tough to make too much of a statement on draft weekend with that kind of pick capital. But Williams on Day 3 is a sneaky value."

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams full 2022 NFL Draft class

Look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams' full 2022 NFL Draft class.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
1 / 24

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
2 / 24

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
3 / 24

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant
4 / 24

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant
5 / 24

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant
6 / 24

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams
7 / 24

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams

NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs with the ball during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
8 / 24

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs with the ball during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 24

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake
10 / 24

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake

Don Liebig/Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake intercepts a pass intended to Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, not shown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
11 / 24

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake intercepts a pass intended to Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, not shown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/AP
Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, left, is tackled by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
12 / 24

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, left, is tackled by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
13 / 24

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
14 / 24

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Jim Rassol/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
15 / 24

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Tony Walsh/© 2021 UGA Athletic Association
Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy
16 / 24

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy
17 / 24

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy
18 / 24

Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy

Kansas State cornerback Russ Yeast
19 / 24

Kansas State cornerback Russ Yeast

Kansas State cornerback Russ Yeast
20 / 24

Kansas State cornerback Russ Yeast

Emily Starkey
Kansas State cornerback Russ Yeast
21 / 24

Kansas State cornerback Russ Yeast

Emily Starkey
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 24

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 49-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
23 / 24

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 49-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 24

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
