Get to know Ole Miss RB Zach Evans | Pick 215

1) TCU connections

Though he finished his career at Ole Miss, Evans still overlapped with multiple Rams draftees from TCU – where he began his college career – in guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis (transferred to Nebraska) and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

2) Former highly-touted recruiting prospect

ESPN and 247Sports both ranked Evans as a five-star high school prospect and the No. 16 overall player in the country in the Class of 2020. 247Sports also regarded him as the No. 2 running back in that class.

In fact, he was the first five-star prospect in TCU's football history.

3) Efficient ball carrier

Evans averaged 6.5 yards per carry with the Rebels last season, good for highest in the SEC and 10th-highest nationally.

4) Need for speed

Evans' 40-yard dash time at his pro day was between 4.45 and 4.48 seconds, which would've been sixth-fastest among running backs at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

5) One of one analyst's favorite picks in sixth round of this year's draft