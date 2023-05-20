Get to know Ole Miss RB Zach Evans | Pick 215

The Rams used their 11th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Mississippi running back Zach Evans, who was chosen 215th overall in the sixth round.
Here's what you should know about him.`
1) TCU connections
Though he finished his career at Ole Miss, Evans still overlapped with multiple Rams draftees from TCU – where he began his college career – in guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis (transferred to Nebraska) and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.
2) Former highly-touted recruiting prospect
ESPN and 247Sports both ranked Evans as a five-star high school prospect and the No. 16 overall player in the country in the Class of 2020. 247Sports also regarded him as the No. 2 running back in that class.
In fact, he was the first five-star prospect in TCU's football history.
3) Efficient ball carrier
Evans averaged 6.5 yards per carry with the Rebels last season, good for highest in the SEC and 10th-highest nationally.
4) Need for speed
Evans' 40-yard dash time at his pro day was between 4.45 and 4.48 seconds, which would've been sixth-fastest among running backs at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.
5) One of one analyst's favorite picks in sixth round of this year's draft
Selecting three favorite picks from each of the draft's seven rounds, NFL.com's Chad Reuter pegged Evans as one of his choices for Round 6. Reuter called Evans a low-risk, high-reward choice.