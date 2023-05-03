Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know TCU G Steve Avila | Pick 36

May 03, 2023 at 02:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on TCU guard Steve Avila, who was chosen in the second round, 36th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) QB protector

Avila did not allow a sack in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022) as he closed out his TCU career.

2) Iron man

Avila led all TCU offensive players with 1,044 snaps played in 2022.

3) Versatile

The Horned Frogs plugged in Avila at multiple positions along the offensive line, with 35 career starts across four positions: 17 at center, 15 at left guard, two at right tackle and one at right guard.

4) One analyst's top offensive guard prospect

Analyst Brandon Thorn, who publishes the Trench Warfare Newsletter and contributes to Bleacher Report and Establish the Run, and is a Scouting Coordinator for the OL Masterminds summit, regarded Avila as his top offensive guard prospect in this year's draft.

5) TCU connections

The Rams' draft class took on a TCU flavor. Avila was one of multiple former Horned Frogs picked by the Rams, joining cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis (transferred to Nebraska) and running back Zach Evans (transferred to Mississippi).

