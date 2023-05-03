Get to know TCU G Steve Avila | Pick 36

The Rams used their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on TCU guard Steve Avila, who was chosen in the second round, 36th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) QB protector

Avila did not allow a sack in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022) as he closed out his TCU career.

2) Iron man

Avila led all TCU offensive players with 1,044 snaps played in 2022.

3) Versatile

The Horned Frogs plugged in Avila at multiple positions along the offensive line, with 35 career starts across four positions: 17 at center, 15 at left guard, two at right tackle and one at right guard.

4) One analyst's top offensive guard prospect