Get to know Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson | Pick 259

The Rams used their 14th and final selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, who was chosen 259th overall in the seventh round.
Here's what you should know about him.`
1) Graduating college was a big deal for him and his family
Johnson was a first-generation college graduate.
2) Nickname origin
Johnson's nickname is "boots" because of he was so excited to make his football debut as a kid, he forgot to bring his cleats to the local football field.
3) Rare interior defensive line company in 2022
One of only five FBS interior defensive linemen to earn top-10 grades as both a pass rusher and run defender, per Pro Football Focus, his 13 tackles for loss or no gain tied for the most at that position in CFB, and his 8.0 sacks tied for eighth-most.
4) Football bloodline
Johnson's father played at Kansas but passed away when he was 4 years old.
5) Shrine Bowl find
Johnson was one of five East-West Shrine Bowl participants drafted by the Rams this year, joining Kobie Turner, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Ochaun Mathis and Ethan Evans.