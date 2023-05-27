Get to know Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson | Pick 259

1) Graduating college was a big deal for him and his family

Johnson was a first-generation college graduate.

2) Nickname origin

Johnson's nickname is "boots" because of he was so excited to make his football debut as a kid, he forgot to bring his cleats to the local football field.

3) Rare interior defensive line company in 2022

One of only five FBS interior defensive linemen to earn top-10 grades as both a pass rusher and run defender, per Pro Football Focus, his 13 tackles for loss or no gain tied for the most at that position in CFB, and his 8.0 sacks tied for eighth-most.

4) Football bloodline

Johnson's father played at Kansas but passed away when he was 4 years old.

5) Shrine Bowl find