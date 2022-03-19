Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, Brandon Powell agree to terms on one-year deal

Mar 19, 2022
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Brandon Powell have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Signed to the Rams' practice squad in early November, Powell was a key piece to their special teams turnaround late in the season. In Week 13, he returned the opening kickoff against the Jaguars 65 yards. Three weeks later, he had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings which earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16. He was later signed to the active roster in early January.

Overall, Powell had six punt returns for 133 yards (22.2 per return) and eight kickoff returns for 208 yards (26.0 per return) in six regular season games with the Rams, plus nine punt returns for 104 yards and five kickoff returns for 88 yards in four playoff games during their Super Bowl LVI-winning postseason run.

Advertising