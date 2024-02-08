NFL Honors preview: How to watch, and revisiting which awards Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Matthew Stafford are up for 

AP Coach of the Year presented by Verizon

AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL (Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Tide)

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Verizon Sounds of the Season

NFL FLAG Players of the Year award presented by Toyota

Here's quick Rams-centric preview:

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of five finalists. The others:

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Nose tackle Kobie Turner is one of five finalists. The others are:

Texans defensive end Will Anderson

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of five finalists. The others are:

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is one of 15 modern-era finalists. The others are: