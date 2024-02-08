NFL Honors preview: How to watch, and revisiting which awards Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Matthew Stafford are up for 

The 13th annual NFL Honors will air live Thursday at 6 p.m. pacific time on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream live on Paramount+ and NFL+.
Note: The program may not air live in all time zones.
The list of awards and recognition presented will be:
- AP Coach of the Year presented by Verizon
- AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL (Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Tide)
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
- AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
- Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
- Verizon Sounds of the Season
- NFL FLAG Players of the Year award presented by Toyota
Here's quick Rams-centric preview:
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
Wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of five finalists. The others:
- Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs
- Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
- Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
- Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Nose tackle Kobie Turner is one of five finalists. The others are:
- Texans defensive end Will Anderson
- Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter
- Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
- Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon
AP Comeback Player of the Year
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of five finalists. The others are:
- Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
- Bills safety Damar Hamlin
- Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is one of 15 modern-era finalists. The others are:
- DB Eric Allen -- 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-1997 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
- DE Jared Allen – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- OT Willie Anderson -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- OL Jahri Evans -- 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
- DE Dwight Freeney -- 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks
- TE Antonio Gates -- 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
- DB Rodney Harrison -- 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-2008 New England Patriots
- PR/KR/WR Devin Hester -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
- WR Andre Johnson -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
- DE Julius Peppers -- 2002-2009/2017-2018 Carolina Panthers, 2010-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2016 Green Bay Packers
- RB Fred Taylor -- 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
- WR Reggie Wayne -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- LB Patrick Willis, -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- S Darren Woodson -- 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys