NFL Honors preview: How to watch, and revisiting which awards Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Matthew Stafford are up for 

Feb 07, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The 13th annual NFL Honors will air live Thursday at 6 p.m. pacific time on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream live on Paramount+ and NFL+. 

Note: The program may not air live in all time zones.

The list of awards and recognition presented will be:

  • AP Coach of the Year presented by Verizon
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL (Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Tide)
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
  • Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
  • Verizon Sounds of the Season
  • NFL FLAG Players of the Year award presented by Toyota

Here's quick Rams-centric preview:

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of five finalists. The others:

  • Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
  • Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
  • Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nose tackle Kobie Turner is one of five finalists. The others are:

  • Texans defensive end Will Anderson
  • Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter
  • Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
  • Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of five finalists. The others are: 

  • Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin
  • Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
  • Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is one of 15 modern-era finalists. The others are: 

  • DB Eric Allen -- 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-1997 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
  • DE Jared Allen – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
  • OT Willie Anderson -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
  • OL Jahri Evans -- 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
  • DE Dwight Freeney -- 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks
  • TE Antonio Gates -- 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
  • DB Rodney Harrison -- 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-2008 New England Patriots
  • PR/KR/WR Devin Hester -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
  • WR Andre Johnson -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
  • DE Julius Peppers -- 2002-2009/2017-2018 Carolina Panthers, 2010-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2016 Green Bay Packers
  • RB Fred Taylor -- 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
  • WR Reggie Wayne -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
  • LB Patrick Willis, -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
  • S Darren Woodson -- 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

