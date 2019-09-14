NFL's game of the week comes to the Coliseum

Kamara Carves the Rams

One week after surrendering 209 scrimmage yards to Christian McCaffrey, next the Rams defense must contend with a recurring nightmare.

In three meetings with Los Angeles (including postseason), Alvin Kamara has averaged over 138 scrimmage yards and scored five times.

He's coming off 169 yards of total offense in a Week One victory over Houston in which he was impossible to bring down.

It's hard to envision the Rams prevailing if they don't find solutions for one of the NFL's best backs.

What Can Brown Do For You?

As for the Rams backfield of Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown, Sean McVay insisted this week that the distribution of touches in Week One is not a blueprint for 2019.

"To say that we wanted to come out of (Carolina) with those guys basically getting close to the same amount of carries is not the case at all," the head coach told us Monday.

Perhaps it wasn't the design, but it sure was effective, as Brown scored twice and Gurley racked up 89 yards on nine touches after the half to ice the win.

For all that was written about Darrell Henderson being drafted as a "change of pace" back to complement Gurley, I actually think Henderson is more similar to Gurley than he is different. Brown provides the variety (not to mention experience), and it was great to see him validate the coaching staff's confidence in him coming off that clavicle injury in late 2018.

Zero to 60, Real Quick

Gurley will play his 60th NFL game on Sunday, and he takes the field against the Saints with 56 career touchdowns, good for eighth in league history over that span. One more this weekend would tie him with Lance Alworth for seventh all-time.

As for his 46 rushing touchdowns, one more would tie Walter Payton for 12th. Two would match our own Maurice Jones-Drew for 11th. Jim Brown holds the NFL mark with 57 rushing touchdowns in his first 60 games; Eric Dickerson rushed for 53 scores to open his career.

Third Down and Kupp

The matchup I like most this week is Cooper Kupp against P.J. Williams in the slot.

Coming off a knee sprain, Kupp scored in the Week 9 loss in New Orleans before suffering a season-ending ACL the following week against the Seahawks.

Now, he'll play on the Coliseum surface for the first time since that non-contact injury, and how great will it sound to hear "Coooooop" from the home crowd?

Kupp looked terrific against the Panthers, as three of his seven receptions moved the chains on third down.

Clean Up and Win on SPTMS

The opener at Carolina was the rare occasion where the Rams flat out lost on special teams. A week later, I'm still not sure what to make of it.

A kickoff out of bounds, a punt blocked, another shanked, a missed field goal, and a punt fielded inside the Rams five-yard line.

Thankfully, Robert Woods and the hands team secured the onside kick and the win.