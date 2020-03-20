NFL.com's Game Pass viewing guide features handful of Rams games 

Nov. 19, 2018 -- Week 11: Rams 54, Chiefs 51

This matchup, Wesseling's No. 9 must-watch, earned a spot on multiple NFL records' lists:

First game in league history in which both teams scored more than 50 points each.

Third-most combined points scored in a game in NFL history.

Second-most combined touchdowns scored (14).

Jared Goff also became the first quarterback in Rams history to have multiple 400-yard and four-touchdown passing games with his performance.

Sept. 27, 2018 -- Week 4: Rams 38, Vikings 31

The Rams improved to 4-0 behind career-highs of 465 passing yards and five touchdowns from Goff, who also became the 28th quarterback in NFL history to log a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp also had a big day, hauling in nine receptions for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns in this game, which checked in as Wesseling's No. 10 must-watch.

Nov. 4, 2018 -- Week 9: Saints 45, Rams 35