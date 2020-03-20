Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFL.com's Game Pass viewing guide features handful of Rams games 

Mar 20, 2020 at 10:55 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

From now through May 31, the NFL is giving fans free access to NFL Game Pass, which features the NFL Films archive and full game replays.

NFL.com's Chris Wesseling put together 20 must-watch games and listed three Rams games, including their Week 11 Monday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs and Week 4 Thursday Night Football contest against the Vikings. TheRams.com then expanded on what made each game special:

Nov. 19, 2018 -- Week 11: Rams 54, Chiefs 51

This matchup, Wesseling's No. 9 must-watch, earned a spot on multiple NFL records' lists:

  • First game in league history in which both teams scored more than 50 points each.
  • Third-most combined points scored in a game in NFL history.
  • Second-most combined touchdowns scored (14).

Jared Goff also became the first quarterback in Rams history to have multiple 400-yard and four-touchdown passing games with his performance.

Sept. 27, 2018 -- Week 4: Rams 38, Vikings 31

The Rams improved to 4-0 behind career-highs of 465 passing yards and five touchdowns from Goff, who also became the 28th quarterback in NFL history to log a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp also had a big day, hauling in nine receptions for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns in this game, which checked in as Wesseling's No. 10 must-watch.

Nov. 4, 2018 -- Week 9: Saints 45, Rams 35

No. 11 on Wesseling's list was a midseason meeting of the NFC's best with playoff implications at stake. The Rams also carried an eight-game winning streak into this contest.

Click here to read Wesseling's full viewing guide.

