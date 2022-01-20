Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Wild Card Weekend

Jan 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams safety Nick Scott﻿'s textbook tackle on Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has earned him recognition from the NFL.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Scott is the Super Wild Card Weekend recipient for the NFL Way to Play Award.

Scott's tackle with 8:13 left in the first half "demonstrated proper tackling technique by keeping his head out and shoulder in" as he made it. The play resulted in a pass breakup and forced Arizona into 3rd-and-long from their own 5-yard line, which then led to a 3-yard interception return for a touchdown by Rams cornerback David Long Jr. on the next play in the Rams' 34-11 victory.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice.

The NFL Way to Play displays the league's commitment to promoting proper playing technique at every level of football. The initiative highlights proper technique and best practices through the lens of current players, NFL Legends and head coaches. The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season and is selected by a distinguished panel of Legends including Merrill Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

Including the regular season, Scott is the second Rams recipient of the NFL Way to Play Award this season. Linebacker Troy Reeder's tackle in the second half against the Titans earned him the award for Week 9.

