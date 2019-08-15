"It's just football": No jitters for Darrell Henderson in first Rams game

Henderson's feelings about the speed of the game lined up closely with McVay's comments about his mentality.

Henderson credited reps received during the Rams' joint practices with the Raiders last week, as well as going against Los Angeles' own defense, for helping him adjust and know what to expect heading into the preseason opener.

"I wouldn't say it was faster, because from practice, seeing the defense fly everywhere and going against the Raiders, I think it kind of has slowed down for me," Henderson said. "Seeing those guys fly around at practice, it's difficult, you know? That defense is something serious."

Fellow running back Todd Gurley said he gives Henderson some in-game feedback on "little stuff." However, with how well he thought Henderson played, Gurley said he didn't need to say much.

"He did a pretty good job," said Gurley, who rested against Oakland on Saturday but still traveled with the team and was on the sidelines. "Obviously, a couple tough runs. There wasn't too much there, but the times he had two good runs, there's nothing really to tell him."

Chosen with the 70thoverall pick in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, Henderson was brought in as a dynamic playmaker for an already-explosive Rams offense.

Unsurprisingly, it hasn't taken long for him to have the right mindset as he gets more chances to show what he's capable of.