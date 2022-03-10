Where Are They Now? Rams Legend & four-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell

"It was the second year I started, and I was playing in a scheme I was very familiar with. Bud Carson was our defensive coordinator, and we were a very attacking type of defense. Everything fit together for all of us. It was really a great season," said Cromwell, who is as modest as he was talented.

With Los Angeles for 11 seasons, 1977-87, Cromwell, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980s, finished as the team's all-time leader in interception return yards with 671 on 37 picks. Four were returned for touchdowns. What are among the fondest memories from his time with the Rams?

"Well, getting drafted, No. 1," Cromwell laughed. "The great players that were on that team at the time I got drafted, that made up that defense, they're just country guys. Jack Youngblood was from Monticello, Florida, which is a town of about 2,000 people. Larry Brooks is from a small town. Jack Reynolds is a country boy. They were all country people, and they were all just guys that enjoyed playing football. They had a hardworking ethic for each other. And it was a team defense, it wasn't a me defense.

"In my later years, a lot of the young players would come and ask me questions. I had the opportunity to tell them how I looked at the defense and where they fit. Explain to them kind of the way it was explained to me. You do your part, and everybody's got to do their part to be successful."

Cromwell was able to enjoy two careers in football. As a player and then as an assistant coach for 22 years with the Rams on two occasions, Green Bay, Seattle, Cleveland, and Texas A&M.

"Even in high school, I thought I'd grow up and be a coach," Cromwell said. "I think you could definitely think that (having been there and done that was an advantage) because when you know what worked for me won't necessarily work for somebody else, at least I could give them examples of what it was, how it was, how to do it.

"Because everything can be done in maybe a little bit different way, whatever fits that person, I understood that. Not everybody's going to be able to do it exactly how I did it, but we've got to get the job done."

And what did Cromwell enjoy most about coaching?

"Winning," he laughed. "Seeing a game plan come together and executed correctly, and have it work by using the things that you felt during the week prior to the game that, yeah, this is what's going to happen. And putting players in the best position to be successful."

Now enjoying retirement, Cromwell and his wife, Mary, have a son, Lance, who is in the Army and stationed in Washington State; and a daughter, Jennifer, who's married and lives in Utah. They also have two grandchildren.

He has swapped game plans for bait, and has traded training camps, practices, and game days for hanging out on his boat.