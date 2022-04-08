Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Notable No. 175 overall selections in NFL Draft History

Apr 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of historic lookbacks at draft picks corresponding with where the Rams will select in this year's draft, theRams.com reviews some of the notable names chosen 88th overall in the NFL Draft.

Margaret Bowles via AP

2006: 49ers TE Delanie Walker (pictured above)

Walker was originally drafted by the 49ers, but enjoyed his greatest success statistically with the Tennessee Titans, highlighted by earning all three of his Pro Bowl nods consecutively across the 2015-17 seasons. In seven seasons with the Titans, he hauled in 381 receptions for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns. Prior to joining the Titans, he collected 123 receptions for 1,465 yards and eight touchdowns in seven seasons with the 49ers.

Walker missed the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wanting to get back to full strength, but said last summer he was intent on returning to an NFL roster.

2012: Vikings K Blair Walsh

Walsh had a strong rookie season, named to the Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro selection after making 35 of 38 field goal attempts and all 36 extra point attempts. While he didn't enjoy the same success over the following four seasons with the Vikings and his lone season with the Seahawks after that, he still made 82.4 percent of his field goal attempts and 95.1 percent of his extra point attempts.

Walsh has not kicked in the NFL since 2017.

2010: Panthers DE Greg Hardy

Hardy saw steady improvement over his first four NFL seasons, going from three sacks in a reserve role as a rookie in 2010 to 15 sacks as a starter for the Panthers in 2013, the year he was also named to his lone Pro Bowl.

Hardy last played in the NFL in 2015 for the Cowboys, recording six sacks in 12 starts for Dallas. Recently, he was a mixed martial arts fighter with UFC until his departure from the promotion on March 16.

