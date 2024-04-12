 Skip to main content
Notable No. 52 overall picks in NFL Draft History

Apr 12, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are scheduled to make their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft at 52nd overall. Here are some of the notable players picked there in previous years:

2022: George Pickens, Steelers WR (pictured above)

After a solid rookie season, Pickens posted his first 1,000-yard one of his career, notching 1,140 and five touchdowns on 63 receptions. He has 115 receptions for 1,941 yards and nine touchdowns overall through through two seasons (34 games played, 28 starts) in Pittsburgh.

2021: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns LB

A steady contributor for Cleveland's defense, Owusu-Koramoah was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after posting career-highs of 101 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. He has 247 total tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles and 10 QB hits through his first three seasons.

2016: Deion Jones, Falcons LB

Jones made an immediate impact as a rookie returning 2 of his three interceptions for touchdowns, and his overall performance led to a reported 4-year, $57 million contract extension with Atlanta. He was later traded to the Cleveland Browns midway through an injury-shortened 2022 season before signing with the Carolina Panthers last offseason. He has 731 total tackles, 13 interceptions and 53 passes defensed through eight seasons.

2013: Jamie Collins, Lions OLB

Collins recorded 708 total tackles, 26.5 sacks and 12 interceptions across 10 NFL seasons – highlighted by seven non-consecutive with the Patriots – before retiring following the 2022 season.

2006: Greg Jennings, Packers WR

The two-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a decade-long career in the NFL, tallying 571 receptions for 8,291 yards and 64 touchdowns before retiring after the 2015 season. The bulk of that production came in Green Bay, where he amassed 425 receptions for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns from 2006-12.

