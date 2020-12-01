Notable Rams-Cardinals games in McVay era

Week 13, 2019 season: Rams 34, Cardinals 7

The Rams got off to a fast start in this one, building a 20-0 halftime lead behind a pair of Greg Zuerlein field goals, a 2-yard Tyler Higbee touchdown catch and a 1-yard Todd Gurley touchdown run.

That advantage grew to 34-0 midway through the third quarter behind a 10-yard Cooper Kupp touchdown catch and a 31-yard pick six by Taylor Rapp, Rapp's first interception of his career. It took a 15-yard Kyler Murray touchdown run with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals to escape being shut out.