Notable Rams-Dolphins games through the years

Sunday's game marks the 14th meeting between the Rams and the Dolphins. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Dolphins contests through the years:

Week 11, 2016: Dolphins 14, Rams 10

The significance of this game was not the result, but the fact that it marked Rams quarterback Jared Goff's first career start.

Though Goff completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 134 yards and rushed four times for 11 yards in the loss, he has responded well to that performance since. In 61 career games, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick has completed 63 percent of his passes for 16,009 yards with 99 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.

Week 3, 2001: Rams 42, Dolphins 10

In a battle of 2-0 teams, the Rams came out victorious behind quarterback Kurt Warner completing 24 of 31 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Marshall Faulk caught two of those four touchdowns and added a rushing score, finishing with 160 yards from scrimmage. Wide receivers Torry Holt and Ricky Proehl accounted for the other two; Holt had four receptions for 111 yards and Proehl three for 50 in addition to their scores.

All of this came against a Dolphins team which ranked eighth in total defense entering the contest.

Week 7, 1998: Dolphins 14, Rams 0

In the Dick Vermeil era (1997-1999), this was the only regular season game in which the Rams failed to put points on the board.

The Rams averaged 17.8 points per game that season (24th in the NFL), then nearly doubled that average in 1999 with 32.9, highest in the league.

Week 4, 1976: Rams 31, Dolphins 28

Rams quarterback James "Shack" Harris completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 436 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, rushing four times for 29 yards and another score in the victory.