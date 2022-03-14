Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Coming to the Rams as a midseason trade acquisition from the Browns in 2019, offensive lineman Austin Corbett took full advantage of the change of scenery.

An injury to Joe Noteboom – that year the starting left guard – opened an opportunity for Corbett to start, a role that he would seize and keep the rest of the season and over the following two seasons as well.

Now, Corbett is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16.

So what's next for Corbett and the Rams?

The Rams could re-sign him, for one. Corbett's durability has brought stability to the right side of the offensive line, as he started 33 out of a possible 33 regular season games and all six of the Rams' playoff games over the last two years next to right tackle Rob Havenstein, who has started 31 of 33 and also started all six playoff games during that same span. Corbett also was part of an offensive line that tied with the Chargers and the Eagles for sixth-fewest sacks allowed in the NFL last season, and had the 12th-highest run-block win rate in the league according to ESPN analytics.