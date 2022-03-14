Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Mar 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Coming to the Rams as a midseason trade acquisition from the Browns in 2019, offensive lineman Austin Corbett took full advantage of the change of scenery.

An injury to Joe Noteboom – that year the starting left guard – opened an opportunity for Corbett to start, a role that he would seize and keep the rest of the season and over the following two seasons as well.

Now, Corbett is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16.

So what's next for Corbett and the Rams?

The Rams could re-sign him, for one. Corbett's durability has brought stability to the right side of the offensive line, as he started 33 out of a possible 33 regular season games and all six of the Rams' playoff games over the last two years next to right tackle Rob Havenstein, who has started 31 of 33 and also started all six playoff games during that same span. Corbett also was part of an offensive line that tied with the Chargers and the Eagles for sixth-fewest sacks allowed in the NFL last season, and had the 12th-highest run-block win rate in the league according to ESPN analytics.

If Corbett departs, the Rams could potentially turn to Bobby Evans as his replacement. Listed on the unofficial depth chart as the backup right guard, Evans did practice at that spot during organized team activities last year before Corbett was moved from center to right guard and Brian Allen was installed as the starting center. Retaining restricted free agent Coleman Shelton could also work – Shelton served as the backup center last season, but did start at left guard against the Vikings in Week 16, showing he has the positional flexibility to potentially slide over if the Rams wanted to go that route.

Related Content

news

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Sebastian Joseph-Day scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What's next for the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.?

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What's next for key Rams pass-rushing piece Von Miller? 

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Where Are They Now? Rams Legend & four-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell

After starring at quarterback for Kansas, 4-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell details his transition from offense to defense, closing out his career as one of the best defensive backs in franchise history.
news

Rams' Top Five offensive plays from 2021 season

The five best offensive plays from the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 season.
news

Rams' Eric Henderson: 2021 John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year 'ultimate award' being recognized by peers, credit to players

The Rams' Eric Henderson was voted the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year by coaches across the league for 2021.
news

Rams elect not to use the franchise tag in 2022

The Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the fourth-straight year. 
news

Rams' Top Five defensive plays from 2021 season

The five best defensive plays from the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 season.
news

Von Miller's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at outside linebacker Von Miller's five best plays from his time with the Rams during the 2021 season. 
Advertising