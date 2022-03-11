Offseason Outlook: What's next for the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.?

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey orchestrated the player-led charge to successfully recruit wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ to the Rams after he was released by the Browns.

Beckham then rewarded Ramsey and the Rams with a very productive run.

Similar to friend and teammate Von Miller, Beckham finished the regular season strong as he became more comfortable with the Rams, turning in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns, then added 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. It was all the more valuable in wake of wide receiver Robert Woods' season ending prematurely and unexpectedly due to a torn Achilles sustained in practice the day after the team signed Beckham.

Now, Beckham is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16.

What comes next for Beckham and the Rams?

Rams general manager Les Snead said on March 2 that he anticipates Beckham won't be able to play a full 2022 season because of the injury, but they still want to re-sign him. While it's a "tough, unlucky break," the positive is that, should they re-sign Beckham, they would get him back for the stretch run and receive a boost during that time, similar to when they signed him last year.

Beckham on Jan. 21 also expressed a desire to return to L.A., while also keeping his options open. Though with the NFC Championship ahead and the Rams still in the midst of their playoff run, he understandably wasn't thinking about his future too much then.

"Absolutely," Beckham said at the time. "It's something to look at after the season. Wherever God wants me to be, is exactly where I'll be. It's not something that's exactly at the forefront of my mind right now. (I'm) just so focused on the opportunity that we have here and the reason why I chose to come here and (I) just want to take full advantage of that and let the chips fall where they may. And God will always handle the rest."

That mutual interest points to one option for both sides: A re-signing.

Should both sides go in another direction, the Rams have a veteran Woods once he's healthy, with wide receivers Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek rounding out a rotation led by receiving triple crown winner Cooper Kupp – though it won't be easy to replace a player of Beckham's caliber.