Opposing View: Saints head coach Dennis Allen on approach to defending Rams offense without Cooper Kupp

The Saints' defensive approach for Week 11 was altered late Sunday night, when Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter of their home game against Cardinals.

As the Rams figure out how they're going to adjust their offense without Kupp, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, the Saints are likewise figuring out what that means for their secondary and defense as a whole.

"Well look, I think a lot of that is going to remain to be seen in terms of how they're going to utilize their personnel," Allen told New Orleans reporters on a conference call Wednesday. "Certainly he's an outstanding player, one of the best receivers in our league. He's a tremendous route runner, he's tough, he's physical, they use him in a lot of different ways. So we'll have to evaluate how they're trying to replace him as we get into the game."

Kupp amassed 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns through the Rams' first nine games, all team-highs. He also was occasionally used on jet sweeps, which contributed to his nine carries for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown on the season.

That real-time evaluation Allen mentioned is something that aligned with Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay's comments Wednesday about this being an opportunity for them to learn more about the players in their wide receiver room as well as the offense overall.

In Allen's eyes, regardless of personnel, L.A.'s offense still presents challenges for New Orleans schematically.