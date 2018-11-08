Opposing View: Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Has Established Offensive Identity with Run Game

"We're finding it. We hope in the second half of the season we are going to take a step forward in all areas, particularly on defense."

Carroll's Seahawks are allowing 19.5 points per game, which is tied for fifth amongst the league's best at keeping points off the board. They have also defended well against the pass this season, allowing 218.5 yards through the air per game.

As the Seahawks work to uncover their defensive identity, Carroll expressed that his offense's strength has been identified and established, finding consistency in the run.

"It's taken us a while to get rolling with how we want to play our ball and in the first couple weeks we didn't really get started well, but we've been running the football well with some time now," Carroll said. "That's the way we like to play — we think it's best for our overall style of play — so when we got to the Rams game, we just tried to maintain it. Since we played them, we've continued to be pretty consistent in that regard, and hope to just continue — that's how we want to play."

The Seahawks' ground game appears to have been established a week prior to the Rams game in Week 5. The Seahawks have accumulated at least 150 yards rushing per game since the team's win against the Cardinals in Week 4. Then in the first matchup of the season between Seattle and L.A., the Seahawks' running back duo of Chris Carson and Mike Davis combined for 184 yards on the ground and a touchdown. That week, Seattle finished with a season-high 190 yards rushing.