New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Los Angeles Rams (8-4) host the New England Patriots (6-6) on Thursday Night Football, seeking to maintain possession of first place in the NFC West after Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

Including the postseason, Thursday's game will mark the 15th all-time meeting between the two teams, with New England leading the series 9-5. The Patriots won the last meeting 13-3 on February 3, 2019 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (Super Bowl LIII).

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video

FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Joe Buck Color Analyst: Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: