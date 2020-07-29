PFF: Rams secondary No. 9 in NFL entering 2020 season

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will have a pair of Top-10 position groups to work with in his first season with the team.

After ranking Los Angeles' defensive line No. 8 in the NFL, scouting service Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked L.A.'s secondary ninth-best in the league heading into the 2020 season.

"The Rams return the same starting duo at cornerback from last season, with Jalen Ramsey the clear star of the group and Troy Hill proving to be a capable foil as a No. 2 corner who is mostly tasked with covering the opponent's No. 2 wideout," PFF senior analyst Steve Palazzolo wrote as part of his explanation. "Hill earned an overall PFF grade of 76.4 last season and allowed just 45.1% of the passes into his coverage to be caught by the intended receiver. Ramsey, on the other hand, hasn't hit the heights of 2017 since that season, but his time with the Rams saw him hit his stride late in the year, as he surrendered more than 12 yards just once after Week 11."

Statistically, Ramsey's "late-season stride" included recording his first interception as a Ram in Week 16. Besides that pick, he made 33 total tackles and four pass breakups in his first nine games with L.A.

Hill's emergence, meanwhile, came via a breakout season with career-highs in total tackles (38) and pass breakups (8), while matching his personal best for interceptions in a single season (2).

Ramsey's confidence in Staley's scheme has been well documented, but Hill also believes it will benefit the secondary.

"The defense that he bring in, the scheme that he bring in, I think there's a lot of opportunity to make a lot of plays for everybody in our defense," Hill said in a video conference with reporters in May.