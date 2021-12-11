Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams place Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 list and Robert Rochell on Injured Reserve

Dec 11, 2021 at 01:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters prior to Saturday's practice that Henderson would not practice due to illness, but did not have information on the illness at the time he held his press conference Saturday morning.

"Once a guy's not feeling good, we run some of the standard testing and we haven't gotten any of that stuff back yet as it relates to COVID," McVay said Saturday morning.

The Rams also placed cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ (chest) on Injured Reserve, which means he will miss at least the next three games. McVay said Monday that Rochell sustained "kind of a rib deal on that punt that he downed inside the one late in the game" against the Jaguars.

The Rams take on the Cardinals Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN, fans can also watch locally on ABC7.

Related Content

news

Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Week 14 Preview: Rams look for balanced attack against Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Heading into Monday Night's showdown against Arizona, J.B. Long looks at what to expect from the Rams running attack, if L.A. may have suddenly found their new identity, and why a Rams win would have special significance for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, adjustments from first matchup

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals.
news

Andrew Whitworth will become first left tackle to start an NFL game at age 40 when Rams face Cardinals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's career longevity will record another impressive milestone on Monday against the Cardinals.
news

Sony Michel: "I was very fortunate to be able to execute on a positive note" 

Rams running back Sony Michel became the team's first 100-yard rusher this season with his performance against the Jaguars and looks to build on that performance in Week 14.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel, Von Miller preview Monday Night Football at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel, and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the Rams prepare for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams QB Jim Everett

Former Rams QB Jim Everett reflects back on his greatest memories in Los Angeles and how he remains close to the game in his post-football career.
news

Jordan Fuller is Rams' nominee for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety Jordan Fuller as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Ernest Jones becoming more comfortable as starter

Now with multiple games under his belt, linebacker Ernest Jones has begun to settle into his role as a starter for the Rams defense.
news

Rams RB Sony Michel talks his 121-yard performance vs. Jaguars, physical running style & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams RB Sony Michel to talk about his standout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his physical running style & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 79.
Advertising