Rams place Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 list and Robert Rochell on Injured Reserve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters prior to Saturday's practice that Henderson would not practice due to illness, but did not have information on the illness at the time he held his press conference Saturday morning.

"Once a guy's not feeling good, we run some of the standard testing and we haven't gotten any of that stuff back yet as it relates to COVID," McVay said Saturday morning.

The Rams also placed cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ (chest) on Injured Reserve, which means he will miss at least the next three games. McVay said Monday that Rochell sustained "kind of a rib deal on that punt that he downed inside the one late in the game" against the Jaguars.