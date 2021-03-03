Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Defensive Line

Mar 03, 2021
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.

Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.

The series kicks off with a look at the defensive line:

Under contract

  • Michael Brockers: 49 combined tackles (5.5 for loss) and five sacks in 15 games (missed regular season finale due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list). Five sacks were second-most in a single season in his nine-year career behind his 5.5 in 2013.
  • Aaron Donald: Won record-tying third AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after posting fourth-straight season with double-digit sacks (13.5), plus 19.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in 16 games. Sack total tied with Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson for second in the NFL in 2020.
  • Greg Gaines: Produced 18 total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and one fumble recovery while playing all 16 games in 2020.
  • Sebastian Joseph-Day: Tied with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd for fifth-most total tackles made on the team (55) and also contributed four QB hits and one sack while starting in all 16 games.
  • A'Shawn Robinson: After missing the first half of the season due to being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason, made 12 total tackles, one pass breakup and also blocked a field goal on special teams in eight games.
  • Eric Banks (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee last year out of the University of Texas at San Antonio who spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad.
  • Marquise Copeland (Reserve/Future): Originally signed to the practice squad prior to the start of the regular season, was active and made one tackle in the Rams' season-opening win over the Cowboys last year, then spent the majority of the season on the Rams' practice squad.
  • Michael Hoecht (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee last year out of Brown University who spent his rookie 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad.
  • Jonah Williams (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee last year out of Weber State who spent his rookie 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad.

Scheduled to become a free agent

  • Morgan Fox (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Career-high six sacks last season, plus eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups while playing in all 16 games (two starts) last season.
  • Derek Rivers (unrestricted): Claimed off waivers from the Patriots in late November, was primarily a special teams contributor who also saw some action on defense over Rams' final five regular season games.

