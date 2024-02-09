Puka Nacua finishes second in AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting

LAS VEGAS – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's record-setting season got the attention of award voters, but ultimately, the Associated Press (AP) 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award went to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, it was announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Nacua finished second in voting for the award, which is conducted by a 50-member panel of media. Stroud received 48 of 50 first-place votes from the panel; Nacua the other two. Overall, Stroud received 246 points through the voting system (first-place votes are worth five points; second-place three points, Stroud had two second-place votes) to Nacua's 154 (Nacua received 48 second-place votes in addition to his two first-place votes).

Nacua set new NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) during the regular season, adding six touchdown receptions while starting in all 17 regular season games plus the Rams' playoff game. In that wild-card playoff game against the Lions, he set an NFL rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game with 181 on 9 catches; he also hauled in a touchdown.