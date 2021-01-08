Who will start at quarterback for the Rams against the Seahawks? The answer likely won't come until kickoff Saturday

Goff (right thumb) is listed as questionable on the final injury report for Saturday's game after being limited in practice all week. He missed last Sunday's game against the Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb early last week, a procedure which involved him getting a couple screws inserted to stabilize his broken thumb.

This week, McVay said Goff "went through what a normal practice would entail" on Wednesday, and what Goff did in practice Thursday was similar to Wednesday. That was after already "throwing a couple balls" and being scheduled to take snaps Tuesday.

"He was able to get a lot of drill work each of the last couple of days with (offensive coordinator) Kevin (O'Connell) and (assistant quarterbacks coach) Liam (Coen) in between some of the periods where the defense or special teams might be working," McVay said Thursday. "That's where you can kind of accumulate a lot of good feelers on where exactly you're at and there's always a good field to see, okay, when you work today, when you work the previous day, are you sore, are there any sort of setbacks? I was encouraged to see that there weren't any today and then (Friday) will represent another opportunity for us to evaluate it as we get closer and closer to kickoff."

Goff said Thursday he has taken snaps from under center and that his right thumb is "feeling good." While he and McVay will collaborate on the decision for whether or not he will play, he said it's ultimately McVay's call.