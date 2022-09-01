Quidel and World Champion Los Angeles Rams partner to combat COVID-19 and promote health awareness in the LA community

Quidel Corporation ("Quidel"), a subsidiary of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) and a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, and the World Champion Los Angeles Rams today announced a multi-year partnership agreement to promote health awareness and COVID-19 testing. The agreement makes Quidel an "Official Partner of the Los Angeles Rams" and designates Quidel's QuickVue at-home rapid antigen test as the "Official At-Home COVID Test of the Los Angeles Rams." In addition, the partnership includes a variety of promotions and stadium activation initiatives as well as a presence at community programs across the greater Los Angeles area.

"As a leading diagnostics company founded and headquartered in Southern California, Quidel is proud to be an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams," said Douglas Bryant, Chairman and CEO of QuidelOrtho. "It is an honor to work close to home and with a winning organization whose dedication to community service matches our own. We look forward to teaming up to promote health awareness and the benefits of COVID-19 testing."

"As we prepare to kick off our season and defend our championship, we are pleased to welcome Quidel to the Rams family," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jen Prince. "Quidel's history in Southern California and commitment to health and wellness make them a great fit to help enhance gamedays and our community events year-round."