From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, Cardinals pass rush

Sep 30, 2021 at 06:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing the challenges presented by quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense, the Cardinals' pass rush, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I'm fired up for the kid." – Morris

  • With Justin Hollins sidelined with a pec injury, Terrell Lewis will be one of the players asked to step up in the outside linebacker rotation.
  • Lewis, who had played 34 snaps against the Bucs, "gave us great energy, great hand usage, set the edge," and when it was required at the end, "some really dynamic pass rushes" in the Rams' 34-24 win.

"Unbelievable amount of initial skillsets from a pass-rusher standpoint, but the counter moves, with his length, his power, his speed, it makes (Jones) a real problem." – O'Connell

  • Part of the Rams' preparation for this week will be figuring out the best way to contain Jones, who popped off with a five-sack performance against the Giants in Week 1.
  • O'Connell said teams can send the protection slides Jones' way to try to counter him, but that can also leave them vulnerable to other defenders who can win one-on-one matchups and "attack you."

"He's playing good football, making a lot of plays, making it hard for guys to get to him at times. Know what to expect, just got to get after him." – Donald

  • The Rams defense will be tasked with containing Murray and his dual-threat skillset this week. Through three games, he's thrown for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions, and also rushed 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Donald said Murray plays similar to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, in that he can "do a lot of things with his feet, extend plays and make the good throws downfield."

