From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, Cardinals pass rush

"He's playing good football, making a lot of plays, making it hard for guys to get to him at times. Know what to expect, just got to get after him." – Donald

The Rams defense will be tasked with containing Murray and his dual-threat skillset this week. Through three games, he's thrown for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions, and also rushed 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

Donald said Murray plays similar to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, in that he can "do a lot of things with his feet, extend plays and make the good throws downfield."