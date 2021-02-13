Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Raheem Morris lays out vision for Rams defense

Feb 13, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Raheem Morris has a pretty good idea of what he's inheriting at his new job, especially when it comes to personnel.

In defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, he has two players who are not only multi-All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, but in his words on the Rams Revealed podcast, also "potential gold jacket guys" – meaning potential future hall-of-famers.

"You don't mess them up," Morris said during a video conference Thursday, when asked how he intends to use the duo. "Let's let these guys get going."

It's a wise approach to take, as the two will be the cornerstones of a defense that won't be undergoing wholesale changes with Morris overseeing it.

Morris began his coaching career gaining extensive experience in the Tampa-2 defense, a system traditionally employed in a 4-3 (four down linemen, three linebackers) alignment that creates a three-deep look in Cover 2 with the middle linebacker dropping back to cover the middle of the field.

However, Morris is aware of the way defensives are evolving, particularly when it comes to the trends involving the usage of sub-packages. The Rams are going to "look like a 3-4 base team," as in, a three down linemen, four linebackers alignment, but won't strictly be that for their base scheme.

"When you go into your sub-packages, which the league has kind of developed into, you see a lot more four-down fronts," Morris said. "Whether you're talking about odd or even fronts, whether you're talking about bringing different people in to do some different things, you're going to do all those things, you're going to have all those different types of packages. Obviously, you'll talk about who you are and what you are. We're going to look like a three-four base team, something that we tried to look like in Atlanta."

This aligns with Rams general manager Les Snead's end-of-season comments about head coach Sean McVay wanting to "keep the DNA" of Brandon Staley's Vic Fangio-influenced defensive scheme, with Morris adding his own twist. It was a similar approach taken by Staley after he took over for Wade Phillips, who deployed a base 3-4 scheme during his three seasons with the Rams. Staley kept the 3-4, but also deployed a variety of alignments and fronts.

Like his predecessor, Morris will also look to find ways to capitalize on Ramsey and Donald's versatile skillsets.

"Jalen is a great player," Morris said. "He's probably rare. He's unique. He can be a shutdown corner. You can move him inside. He can play at the nickel position. He's smart. You see his toughness oozing all over the tape. You see his competitive nature just all over the tape. You see the exciting plays. You see what he can be and his best version of himself at all times when he's out there in the field."

As for Donald, the goal remains to find ways to scheme on-on-one matchups for him. Among interior defenders with at least 150 rushes against two or more blockers, Donald led the league with 319 per PFF and still posted the highest win rate at 18.2 percent. However, Morris also recognizes the value of that attention commanded by Donald.

"You want to get him aligned up and find the ways to get him one-on-ones, but at the same time, he's done such a great job of getting his teammates one-on-one and setting up the guys around him that you don't want to take away that part of his strength either," Morris said.

Beyond Donald and Ramsey, the rest of the group could look different with safety John Johnson III, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and cornerback Troy Hill all pending unrestricted free agents. Morris said he's going to give his opinion, but understands those decisions are ultimately Snead and McVay's to make, whether it be for financial or other reasons.

Morris knows those players and others contributed to a No. 1-ranked defense, but the final piece to the vision of his defense involves much loftier goals.

"I wasn't brought here to try to duplicate what they did last year," Morris said. "We were brought here to win and we're brought here to win a championship."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Joe DeCamillis' introductory press conference

What did new Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis have to say about his vision for the unit and where it stands at punter, kicker, and in the return game? 
news

Top takeaways from Raheem Morris' introductory press conference

What did new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have to say about his vision for the unit, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and pending defensive free agents? 
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2021 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Rams navigate the 2021 offseason. 
news

Troy Hill gives the Rams secondary flexibility | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Troy Hill's versatility was beneficial to the Rams' secondary in 2020, now he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Six Rams land on PFF's Top 101 players from 2020 season

Pro Football Focus' Top 101 player rankings from the 2020 season included six Rams, led by defensive lineman Aaron Donald at No. 1.
news

Austin Blythe helps anchor offensive line for second-straight season | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe provided stability at the center position once again, but is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. 
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell anticipates virtual offseason in 2021, here's what it means for the Rams

Speaking to reporters last week prior to Super Bowl 55, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated this offseason will look similar to last year's for NFL teams. Here is how that will impact the Rams.
news

Aaron Donald grateful for Defensive Player of the Year award, but has sights set on bigger goals 

While Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald appreciates the individual recognition received last Saturday night, his primary goal remains to win the highest team honor in the NFL: A Super Bowl. 
news

Aaron Donald named 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named The Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year.
news

Torry Holt leaning on patience, faith and former teammates as he awaits Pro Football Hall of Fame decision

A Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the second-straight year, former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has had plenty of support to lean on as he awaits the decision. 
news

Jalen Ramsey's top plays from his All-Pro 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on cornerback Jalen Ramsey's top five plays from the 2020 season. 

Advertising