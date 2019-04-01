Rams 2019 Mock Draft Roundup: Fifth edition

In a three-round mock, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has L.A. picking up Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner.

"Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but he could play tackle too," Wilson writes.

Should Los Angeles pick up Risner, he would almost certainly slot in and an interior lineman, as the Rams locked up starting right tackle Rob Havenstein with a four-year contract through the 2022 season last August.

Risner was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the year for his redshirt senior season at K-State, where he started all 12 games at right tackle. Risner's also one of just five players in program history to be a three-year captain for Kansas State. He started 13 games at center as a redshirt freshman, before moving over to right tackle for the 2016 season. He subsequently started each game for the program at that spot from 2016-2018.

In this third round, Wilson has L.A. taking Texas cornerback Kris Boyd at No. 94 overall and Miami DT Gerald Willis at No. 99.

On Boyd, Wilson Writes: "Boyd is a physical player who can sometimes get in trouble when he's out of position, drawing defensive pass interference penalties. He ran an impressive 4.45 40 at the combine."

And on Willis, Wilson writes: "Willis is a hand-in-the-dirt, interior defensive lineman who has a quick first step and will fit in nicely along the Rams' D-line."