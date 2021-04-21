Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2021 schedule coming May 12

Apr 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM
The Rams won't have to wait too much longer to find out when they will face each of their 2021 opponents, as the 2021 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. pacific time.

Who will be the Rams' home-opener for season two in SoFi Stadium? How many primetime games will they play? We'll get the answers to those questions, plus other details, three weeks from today.

As a refresher, here's the full list of the Rams' 2021 home and away opponents:

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens

Want to be at the Rams House to see them take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, defending NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Titans, chase the NFC West title and the chance to play in the Super Bowl in their own stadium? Season tickets offer you savings over single game tickets for every game, plus exclusive access and offers throughout the year. To learn more about season tickets, click here.

