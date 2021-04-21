Rams' 2021 schedule coming May 12

The Rams won't have to wait too much longer to find out when they will face each of their 2021 opponents, as the 2021 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. pacific time.

Who will be the Rams' home-opener for season two in SoFi Stadium? How many primetime games will they play? We'll get the answers to those questions, plus other details, three weeks from today.

As a refresher, here's the full list of the Rams' 2021 home and away opponents:

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens

