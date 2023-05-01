Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

May 01, 2023 at 01:21 PM
Two days removed from the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, enough time has passed to round up grades for and reactions to the Rams' 14 selections.

Here's what experts had to say about the class as well as some of its individual members.

Grades

NFL.com's Chad Reuter provided quick-snap grades after each day, giving the Rams an A on Day 1, a B on Day 2, and a A- on Day 3 for an overall grade of A- as a result.

"Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford functioned as the Rams' first-round pick again this year," Reuter wrote. "The team added more picks through various Day 2 trades. Adding Avila bolsters the interior of the offensive line, while Young's closing ability gives him a chance to become an effective edge defender. Turner was a productive player at Richmond and Wake Forest but went a bit earlier than projected.

"Bennett was underrated as a prospect and has enough physical tools and the confidence to be a starter after Stafford retires if he can mature. Hampton and Mathis fit the team's need at edge, Tomlinson plays stronger than his diminutive size would portend, and McClendon, Allen, Nacua and Evans were all solid picks despite the veterans already on the depth chart. The team had no specialists coming into the draft, so they picked Evans instead of fighting for him as a free agent."

Reuter's grades and analysis for all 32 teams can be read here.

Pro Football Focus: A-

PFF breaks down each selection here.

USA TODAY's Nate Davis: B

"Bad as last season was, the 2021 trade for QB Matthew Stafford was worth it – and the Super Bowl 56 champs are now scheduled to make their first Round 1 pick since 2016 ... next year," Davis writes. "This draft was mostly about replenishing needed depth, though second-round G Steve Avila should be a plug-and-play starter. Should be fun watching fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett, a UGA alum like Stafford, proving he can play at this level during the preseason."

FOX SPORTS' Eric D. Williams: B

"The Rams had several needs to fill, particularly on the defensive side, where Aaron Donald is one of the few starters sticking around," Williams wrote as part of his analysis. "Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young should help replace the production left vacant by the departure of Leonard Floyd. TCU product Steve Avila helps bolster an offense that started 14 different offensive-line combinations in 2022. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett should be a solid backup for the aging Matthew Stafford."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: B

Prisco says TCU guard Steve Avila (Round 2, No. 36 overall) was the Rams' best selection.

"The Rams didn't have a first-round pick — shocking, right? — but they made the most of the picks they did have," Prisco writes. "They picked a lot of good players. In addition to Avila, I liked a lot of their picks, including third-round edge Byron Young. Sixth-round corner Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a quality player, who could be a good nickel. This team is being overhauled and this is the kind of draft that gives a team some good, young bodies to help make it happen."

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: B-

"The Rams, for a change, loaded up on draft picks after not having a first-rounder again," Iyer wrote as part of his analysis. "There's a lot of volume here, with Avila, Young, McLendon, Hodges-Tomlinson and Zach Evans standing out as the most valuable picks for Les Snead and Sean McVay."

Read the rest of his breakdown here.

Reaction

The Athletic's Dane Brugler says Avila was his favorite Rams pick (subscription required to read).

"Easy pick here," Brugler wrote. "Avila was arguably the top interior offensive lineman in the draft, and he gives the Rams flexibility up front with his experience across the line. He is a wide-bodied 330-pounder with outstanding play strength and smarts. Despite not having a first-round pick, the Rams did well to find a plug-and-play starter."

ESPN's Todd McShay says Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young was the Rams' best value pick (subscription required to read full analysis).

"Hitting on the Day 2 and 3 picks is going to be important, and I think a lot of prospects in the Rams' rookie class will have a chance to start at some point this season," McVay wrote as part of his breakdown. "So getting an impact edge rusher such as Young in the third round? Massive. He has a really explosive first step and closing burst, and it's no surprise that Young lit up the combine with a 4.43-second 40 at 250 pounds, along with wild 11-foot broad and 38-inch vertical jumps. All three numbers were first or second among edge rushers."

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 2023 NFL Draft class

Take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft Class during their time in college.

Los Angeles Rams second round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft | Esteban "Steve" Avila - Offensive Guard from TCU
Los Angeles Rams second round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft | Esteban "Steve" Avila - Offensive Guard from TCU

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young
12 / 80

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 89 - Defensive lineman from Wake Forest: Kobie Turner
19 / 80

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 89 - Defensive lineman from Wake Forest: Kobie Turner

Los Angeles Rams newest quarterback Stetson Bennett | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 4 Pick 128
24 / 80

Los Angeles Rams newest quarterback Stetson Bennett | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 4 Pick 128

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 5 Pick 161
31 / 80

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 5 Pick 161

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon
35 / 80

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua
45 / 80

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU | 2023 NFL Draft
49 / 80

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU | 2023 NFL Draft

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Nebraska outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis - Round 6 Pick 189
55 / 80

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Nebraska outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis - Round 6 Pick 189

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215
61 / 80

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215

Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
62 / 80

Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels
63 / 80

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS.

Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
64 / 80

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
65 / 80

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
66 / 80

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from Wingate | 2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Pick 223
67 / 80

Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from Wingate | 2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Pick 223

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Oklahoma safety Jason Taylor II
71 / 80

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Oklahoma safety Jason Taylor II

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from Toledo | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 7 Pick 259
76 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from Toledo | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 7 Pick 259

