Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

Apr 03, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Given the departures in the secondary since the start of the new league year, it's no surprise that cornerback is one of the most widely-projected positions for the Rams to address in this year's draft, with a couple safety projections in there as well. Wide receiver also pops up in two of the projections.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions:

230403_MockDraftRoundup_1600x900
AP/Artie Walker Jr.

Pro Football Focus

Date: April 3

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, analyst

The pick(s): South Carolina CB Cam Smith (Round 2, No. 36 overall, pictured above); Illinois S Sydney Brown (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Stanford WR Michael Wilson (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Smith (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) had 27 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception while starting nine of 11 games played last season, missing some time reportedly because of a concussion.

The 5-10, 2-11 Brown tied for third in the FBS in interceptions with six, also added 59 tackles and seven pass breakups in 12 starts to earn First-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

Wilson also missed time due to injury in 2022, missing the second half of the season, but managed to produce 26 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in six starts for All-Pac 12 honorable mention recognition.

NFL.com

Date: March 24

Expert: Chad Reuter, draft analyst

The pick(s): Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey (Round 2, No. 38 overall in projected trade with Seahawks); Kansas State CB Julius Brents (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Illinois' Brown (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Foskey (6-5, 264) led the Fighting Irish with 14 tackles for loss, and his 11 sacks tied for sixth-most in the FBS as he started 12 games and earned Second-Team All-American recognition. He was also a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive end.

A First-Team All-Big 12 performer in 2022, Brents led the Wildcats with four interceptions, also adding 45 tackles and four pass breakups in 14 starts.

See the PFF section for notes on Brown.

CBS Sports

Date: April 3

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Tulane LB Dorian Williams (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Harrison (6-4, 315) was selected First-Team All-Big 12 by conference coaches and The Associated press after starting all 12 regular season games on the Sooners' offensive line. He started the 2022 season-opener at right tackle before moving over to left tackle for the remaining 11 games.

Williams (6-1, 228) tied for ninth in the FBS last season with 132 total tackles, adding a team-high five sacks, plus two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles for the Green Wave to earn First-Team All-AAC recognition.

Hutchinson (6-2, 203) broke his own single-season record with 107 catches for the Cyclones in 2022, also finishing with 1,171 receiving yards which ranked second-most in a single season in program history. Topped off by six touchdown catches, his 2022 campaign garnered First-Team All-American recognition from The Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, in addition to First-Team All-Big 12 recognition from conference coaches and the AP.

Related Content

news

2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams are in the market for a new kick returner and punt returner.

news

Principales conclusiones de la conferencia de prensa de Sean McVay en la reunión de la NFL

El entrenador en jefe de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Sean McVay se reunió con los medios este martes por la mañana en la reunión anual de la NFL.

news

2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is Buffalo-bound, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

news

'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Ken Norris – who worked for Mickey Dukich with the Rams in the 1970s and whose grandfather worked with Dukich in the 1960s – shares what he remembers about Dukich's pioneering work, which was recently recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Draft and free agency both options for Rams for finding backup QB

When it comes to finding a backup for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the draft and free agency are both possible avenues for the Los Angeles Rams to take, according to head coach Sean McVay.

news

Key NFL rule changes for 2023: One date for preseason roster reductions, players other than OL and DL can now wear the number zero, and more

Here are some of the notable rule changes coming out of the 2023 NFL annual meetings in Phoenix.

news

Sights on 2023, 2024 and beyond: How Rams are approaching the upcoming season and the future

The Los Angeles Rams are doing as general manager Les Snead alluded for 2023 – taking their foot off the gas a little bit, but positioning themselves to have a healthier salary cap situation moving forward.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference at NFL league meetings: Stafford full-go this spring, addressing backup QB spot, approach to 2023 and beyond

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meetings.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do projections look like one month out from draft week?

More predictions call for the Rams drafting either an edge defender, cornerback or linebacker with their early Day 2 NFL Draft picks.

news

2023 Free Agency: Rams re-sign DT Marquise Copeland to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive tackle Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal.

news

Rams' 2023 offseason program dates announced

Here's when the Los Angeles Rams are slated to hold OTA offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp.

Advertising