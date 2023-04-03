Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

Date: April 3

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, analyst

The pick(s): South Carolina CB Cam Smith (Round 2, No. 36 overall, pictured above); Illinois S Sydney Brown (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Stanford WR Michael Wilson (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Smith (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) had 27 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception while starting nine of 11 games played last season, missing some time reportedly because of a concussion.

The 5-10, 2-11 Brown tied for third in the FBS in interceptions with six, also added 59 tackles and seven pass breakups in 12 starts to earn First-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

Wilson also missed time due to injury in 2022, missing the second half of the season, but managed to produce 26 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in six starts for All-Pac 12 honorable mention recognition.

Date: March 24

Expert: Chad Reuter, draft analyst

The pick(s): Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey (Round 2, No. 38 overall in projected trade with Seahawks); Kansas State CB Julius Brents (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Illinois' Brown (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Foskey (6-5, 264) led the Fighting Irish with 14 tackles for loss, and his 11 sacks tied for sixth-most in the FBS as he started 12 games and earned Second-Team All-American recognition. He was also a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive end.

A First-Team All-Big 12 performer in 2022, Brents led the Wildcats with four interceptions, also adding 45 tackles and four pass breakups in 14 starts.

See the PFF section for notes on Brown.

Date: April 3

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Tulane LB Dorian Williams (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Harrison (6-4, 315) was selected First-Team All-Big 12 by conference coaches and The Associated press after starting all 12 regular season games on the Sooners' offensive line. He started the 2022 season-opener at right tackle before moving over to left tackle for the remaining 11 games.

Williams (6-1, 228) tied for ninth in the FBS last season with 132 total tackles, adding a team-high five sacks, plus two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles for the Green Wave to earn First-Team All-AAC recognition.