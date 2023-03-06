Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-combine projections for Los Angeles feature tight end, linebacker, edge and offensive line options

Date: March 6

Expert: Doug Farrar, NFL Editor

The pick(s): Georgia TE Darnell Washington (Round 2, No. 36 overall, pictured above); Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o (Round 3, No. 69 overall)

Notes: Washington (6-foot-7, 264 pounds) earned Second Team All-SEC recognition in 2022 after posting 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns while starting 14 of 15 games for the repeat national-champion Bulldogs.

To'oTo'o (6-1, 227) was a First-Team All-SEC choice by conference coaches last season after finishing second on the Crimson Tide and ninth in the conference in tackles with 94. He also added eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while starting in 13 games.

Date: March 2

Expert: Damian Parson, National Scout

The pick(s): Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

Notes: A First-Team All-SEC Selection, Hall (6-3, 252) registered a team-high 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season for the Tigers, plus 60 total tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 12 starts.

Date: March 4

Expert: Dalton Miller, Lead Analyst

The pick(s): Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison