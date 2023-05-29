Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

May 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Our 2023 opponent breakdown series continues with Los Angeles' Week 5 home opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 8, 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX).

230529_OpponentBreakdownEagles_16x9

2022

An explosive offense and disruptive pass rush led to a big second season for Philadelphia under head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles set franchise records for total touchdowns scored in a season (57) and total points scored in a season (447) as quarterback Jalen Hurts authored a breakout Year 3 and newly-acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown set the franchise single-season receiving yards record for a wide receiver (1,496).

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's defensive front saw four different players reach at least 10 sacks, becoming the first team in NFL history to achieve the feat.

Collectively, it produced a 14-3 regular season record, NFC East division title and eventual appearance in Super Bowl LVII, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 on a 27-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker with 8 seconds left.

Key Changes

The Eagles' coaching staff lost its offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, as Shane Steichen got hired by the Colts as their next head coach and Jonathan Gannon the Cardinals as theirs. Gannon was replaced by former Seahawks associate head coach-defense Sean Desai, while Steichen was replaced by Brian Johnson, whom Philadelphia promoted internally from quarterbacks coach.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargarve, one of the four players who hit double-digit sacks, cashed in on his career-high 11 by departing and signing a lucrative 4-year deal with the 49ers.

In the draft, they added three former standouts from a vaunted Georgia defense in defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ninth overall), edge Nolan Smith (30th overall) and cornerback Kelee Ringo (105th overall), and acquired running back D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Lions.

Head coach

Sirianni enters his third season as head coach of the Eagles, compiling a 23-11 regular season record and 2-2 playoff record through his first two years.

What to watch for

Measurement game

If you want to see how you stack up in your respective conference, getting the chance to face the reigning conference champion early is a good way to do so.

Philadelphia has arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, an explosive and creative run game, and a defense with no shortage of pass rushers. It's going to test three key areas where Los Angeles had departures on defense this offseason.

For a young defense, there's no better test than an MVP candidate in Hurts and Pro Bowl receiver in Brown. And for an offense that dealt with a multitude of injuries to the offensive line, a physical front like the Eagles will do the same.

It should be a fun matchup at SoFi Stadium.

