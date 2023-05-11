Rams' 2023 Schedule: Instant Analysis

I thought this would've been an excellent Thursday Night Football matchup, if only so that former left tackle Andrew Whitworth could have been on site for Amazon.

Instead, the Rams and Bengals will be featured on the Monday Night stage, September 25, to wrap up Week 3.

Home For the Holidays?

After hosting a Christmas kickoff in 2022 and gifting the Denver Broncos a 50-burger, the holiday schedule shapes up like this for the Rams:

A trip to the desert for the second of two meetings with the Arizona Cardinals on Thanksgiving Sunday.

The Rams will have the Christmas weekend off, having already played on Thursday, December 21 – the first game of Week 16.

And maybe they'll hold the plane until the ball drops in Time Square following a win in New York (They definitely won't wait around Manhattan until midnight; the game kicks at 10a PT. But beating the Giants would be a great way to ring in the New Year.)

QB Conundrums

Perhaps this is the case in the modern NFL, no matter the schedule. It does stand out how many opponents this year have notable quarterback storylines coming into 2023, though.

I don't mean elite QB1s, necessarily. (There are plenty of those, too. But you'll be hard-pressed to top what the Rams faced in 2022 in that regard.)

I'm thinking about complex situations, huge gambles, big contracts, and hot seats.

Arizona is without Kyler Murray for some portion (if not all) of the year after he suffered a knee injury last December. As it stands, the Cardinals will deploy some combination of Colt McCoy, David Blough, or rookie Clayton Tune.

Sticking with the division, Seattle is sticking with Geno Smith, not only signing him to an extension this offseason, but also passing on rookie candidates through the Draft, opting to select a cornerback and a receiver with their first-round capital.

As for San Francisco, Brock Purdy's arm injury has dominated every 49ers conversation since their NFC Championship Game loss in Philadelphia. After signing Sam Darnold in free agency, the Niners quarterback battle now pits two former first round selections against 2022's Mr. Irrelevant. Might the Rams be able to capitalize on that uncertainty in their home opener, playing host to the Niners in Week 2?

The Colts painted the boldest stroke of the 2023 NFL Draft by making Anthony Richardson the fourth overall pick and third quarterback off the board. By way of contrast, new Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett had as many postseason wins at Georgia (six) as Richardson did in his brief college career at Florida. Will Richardson be the starter in Indianapolis by the first of October?

In Green Bay, the Jordan Love era begins in earnest, with a two-year horizon (at most) for the 24-year-old to prove the Packers were justified in destabilizing – and eventually truncating – the end of Aaron Rodgers' Hall of Fame tenure.

The Giants placed a big wager on Daniel Jones, who graded 17th at his position according to PFF (but did rank seventh in QBR), guaranteeing him $82 million in his next two seasons.

That extension was chump change compared to the market-topping deal Lamar Jackson finally agreed to with Baltimore.

He was unable to land the fully-guaranteed (and highly controversial) offer that made Deshaun Watson a Brown. After a brutal six-game stretch following his suspension, he'll be under immense scrutiny in Cleveland in 2023.

Same division, also coming to SoFi Stadium in 2023, Kenny Pickett enters a prove-it Year Two in Pittsburgh. (He also has Allen Robinson in his receiving corps.)

The Commanders have told anyone who will listen that former fifth-round pick Sam Howell is their guy. Ron Rivera could be staking his job on a former fifth-round pick with one career start to his name. Washington visits in Week 15.

Four days later, Derek Carr will return to the scene of last December'sThursday Night Football thriller against the Rams. He's the New Orleans quarterback now – unless he isn't when the Saints come marching into Inglewood. In which case Jake Haener could be; the Saints jumped the Rams in the fourth round to take the prolific Fresno State quarterback one slot ahead of Bennett.

Maybe there's a more dramatic quarterback schedule in the league, but L.A.'s is tough to beat when it comes to this season's implications.

Alive (And Well) At the Deadline

If you're a student of the Rams "renovation," then the NFL trade deadline is worth circling on your calendar.

The only problem is we don't yet have clarity on when exactly that will be in 2023.

Historically, it follows Week 8. However, as the trade deadline has become more buzzworthy in professional football, there have been rumblings about the NFL pushing it back.

The reason I mention it here? If you're bullish on the 2023 prospects; if you're anxious for the Rams to get back to their aggressive roster construction… you might be inclined to speculate about their first-half fortunes.

Could L.A. get to five or six wins before the trade deadline? If so, might they be in relative health and in a favorable position in the division and conference standings? If so, would they entertain stepping on the gas pedal?

Perhaps this November might be too early to start swapping draft capital for the next Von Miller or Jalen Ramsey.

But it's fun to entertain the possibility.

Ram Tough

We didn't need to see the opponents in chronological order to know this was going to be a daunting slate.

Pro Football Focus’ post-Draft power rankings indicate that the Rams will face the top four opponents in the NFC and five of the top seven.

Sharp Football utilizes one of the most accurate ways to gauge strength of schedule and recently published this assessment – with the Rams 15th (slightly more difficult than average).

What we can say with certainty is that the Rams better be ready to roll.

Two division games to open the year; three NFC West games in the first six weeks.

Three of the first four on the road.

The Rams will face three of the top four teams in the NFL in the first five weeks, and four of the top eight (by projected win total) before the end of October.

The gauntlet is front-loaded for a franchise that will almost certainly be the youngest in the NFL after drafting 14 and signing nearly 30 additional rookies through college free agency.