Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams release official 2023 schedule

May 11, 2023 at 05:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2023 schedule has arrived.

Headlined by hosting the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium in early October, plus a Monday Night Football Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Bengals in Cincinnati and two divisional matchups early on, the Rams have the ninth-toughest strength of schedule (.533) of any team this year, based on their opponents posting a combined record of 152-133-3 in 2022 according to NFL Research.

Los Angeles will face seven teams that qualified for the playoffs last season in the Eagles, Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Interested in attending a game at SoFi this season? From season tickets to premium experiences, there are a few ways you can experience the Rams House:

  • Season Tickets – Experience more than one game at special Member prices, starting at $113 per game. Plus, receive exclusive benefits including postseason rights, special events and an annual Member gift!
  • Single Game Tickets – At the time of schedule release, a limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale for each matchup to the general public (links below).
  • Suites – Create a luxury experience for a specific game, including our field level suites, by placing a refundable suite rental deposit TODAY to lock in your preferred game, location and amenities before the general public.
  • Group Ticket – Bring a group of 10 or more people out to a game and receive discounted tickets, group seating and special experiences based on the size of your group. Place a refundable deposit today to be first in line for your preferred game.

Here's the Rams' 2023 preseason and regular season slates:

Preseason (all games will be televised on Rams Preseason flagship KABC)

  • Week 1, Aug. 12: Los Angeles Chargers | 6 p.m PT – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 2, Aug. 19: Las Vegas Raiders | 6 p.m. PT – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3, Aug. 26: at Denver Broncos | 6 p.m. PT

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time)

  • Week 1, Sept. 10: at Seattle Seahawks | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 2, Sept. 17: San Francisco 49ers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3, Sept. 25: at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 4, Oct. 1: at Indianapolis Colts | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 5, Oct. 8: Philadelphia Eagles | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 6, Oct. 15: Arizona Cardinals | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 7, Oct. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 8, Oct. 29: at Dallas Cowboys | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 9, Nov. 5: at Green Bay Packers | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: Nov. 19: Seattle Seahawks | 1:25 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 12, Nov. 26: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 13, Dec. 3: Cleveland Browns | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 14, Dec. 10: at Baltimore Ravens | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 15, Dec. 17: Washington Commanders | 1:05 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 16, Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints (Thurs) | 5:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 17, Dec. 31: at New York Giants | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 18*: TBD: at San Francisco 49ers | TBD | TBD

*In Week 18, all dates, kickoff times, and networks are listed as TBD.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay reacts to Rams' 2023 schedule

Here's what Rams head coach Sean McVay had to say about the team's 2023 schedule during his appearance on NFL Network's schedule release show Thursday night.

news

Rams' 2023 Schedule: Instant Analysis

In this Los Angeles Rams schedule breakdown, J.B. Long highlights a compelling SB LVI rematch on Monday Night, details how one of the youngest teams in the NFL will try to navigate through a front-loaded gauntlet of games, and looks ahead to some of the most compelling quarterback storylines of the 2023 season.

news

Aaron Donald: 'I made a commitment to this organization and do everything I can to do my part'

Rams defensive tackle is on board with the team's approach to 2023, embracing a return to vocal leadership with some help from teammates.

news

Rob Havenstein: 'We're building foundations here in a good spot'

Despite heavy roster turnover this offseason, the early stages of the offseason the Los Angeles Rams' offseason program provide optimism about the group's direction for veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein.

news

Get to know Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. | Pick 174

Here's what you should know about new Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., whom the team selected 174th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Free Agency: John Wolford signs with Bucs

Former Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Miami (Ohio) unveils Sean McVay statue during induction into Cradle of Coaches

Rams head coach Sean McVay joined a decorated group of coaches at his alma mater over the weekend.

news

Get to know Appalachian State OLB Nick Hampton | Pick 161

Here's what you should know about new Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton, whom the team selected 161st overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Back to full strength, Jordan Fuller turns attention to leadership role within Rams secondary

Rams safety Jordan Fuller is ready to take on a vocal leadership role in Los Angeles' secondary.

news

Van Jefferson "feeling pretty good" during 2023 offseason program after difficult 2022

Past a 2022 offseason and regular season that included two knee surgeries, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is focused on getting back to the caliber of player he knows he's capable of being.

news

Get to know Georgia QB Stetson Bennett | Pick 128

Here's what you should know about new Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, whom the team selected with the 128th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising