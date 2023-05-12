Rams release official 2023 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2023 schedule has arrived.

Headlined by hosting the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium in early October, plus a Monday Night Football Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Bengals in Cincinnati and two divisional matchups early on, the Rams have the ninth-toughest strength of schedule (.533) of any team this year, based on their opponents posting a combined record of 152-133-3 in 2022 according to NFL Research.

Los Angeles will face seven teams that qualified for the playoffs last season in the Eagles, Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Interested in attending a game at SoFi this season? From season tickets to premium experiences, there are a few ways you can experience the Rams House:

Season Tickets – Experience more than one game at special Member prices, starting at $113 per game. Plus, receive exclusive benefits including postseason rights, special events and an annual Member gift!

Single Game Tickets – At the time of schedule release, a limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale for each matchup to the general public (links below).

Suites – Create a luxury experience for a specific game, including our field level suites, by placing a refundable suite rental deposit TODAY to lock in your preferred game, location and amenities before the general public.

Group Ticket – Bring a group of 10 or more people out to a game and receive discounted tickets, group seating and special experiences based on the size of your group. Place a refundable deposit today to be first in line for your preferred game.

Here's the Rams' 2023 preseason and regular season slates:

Preseason (all games will be televised on Rams Preseason flagship KABC)

Week 1, Aug. 12: Los Angeles Chargers | 6 p.m PT – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 2, Aug. 19: Las Vegas Raiders | 6 p.m. PT – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 3, Aug. 26: at Denver Broncos | 6 p.m. PT

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time)

Week 1, Sept. 10: at Seattle Seahawks | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 2, Sept. 17: San Francisco 49ers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 3, Sept. 25: at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 4, Oct. 1: at Indianapolis Colts | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 5, Oct. 8: Philadelphia Eagles | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 6, Oct. 15: Arizona Cardinals | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 7, Oct. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 8, Oct. 29: at Dallas Cowboys | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 9, Nov. 5: at Green Bay Packers | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 19: Seattle Seahawks | 1:25 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 12, Nov. 26: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX

Week 13, Dec. 3: Cleveland Browns | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 14, Dec. 10: at Baltimore Ravens | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 15, Dec. 17: Washington Commanders | 1:05 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 16, Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints (Thurs) | 5:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video – TICKETS | SUITES

| Week 17, Dec. 31: at New York Giants | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 18*: TBD: at San Francisco 49ers | TBD | TBD