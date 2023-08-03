Rams announce 2023 TV and radio broadcast teams

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2023 preseason with a crew of familiar faces to bring the game to fans watching across Southern California as well as internationally in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and China. For the third consecutive season, Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will be streamed for free on therams.com. Live streams can be accessed via desktop, mobile web and the Rams mobile app. In addition, ESPNLA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 AM will once again bring Rams fans the full season (preseason and regular season) of games.

Rams alumnus and Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth will join NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano in the booth for preseason. ABC-7 sports reporter Curt Sandoval will provide insight from the sidelines.

Additionally for each preseason game, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris will join the broadcast team via the "Coach Cam", sponsored by SoFi, to breakdown an offensive or defensive series live during the game.

The Rams' preseason begins on Saturday, August 12 when the Rams host the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT). The Rams will then host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 (Saturday, August 19, 6:00 p.m. PT), before wrapping up the preseason slate in Denver (Saturday, August 26, 6:00 p.m. PT) in Week 3.

As the Rams' official preseason television partner, ABC7 will provide the Los Angeles market with telecasts of all Rams preseason games. ABC7's pregame show will air a half-hour before each preseason game. ABC7 Sports anchor Rob Fukuzaki will be joined by Rams Legend Roland Williams for pregame and coverage throughout the preseason. The pregame show will provide an inside look into the upcoming games complete with player profiles, live interviews from the booth and sideline updates from Sandoval. ABC7 is also producing the halftime show and will air a one-hour postgame show that provides a game breakdown, film analysis and press conference look-ins with Coach McVay and Rams players.

In addition to the Los Angeles local broadcast on ABC7, Rams preseason games will extend to households throughout California, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Below is a comprehensive list of affiliate stations airing Rams preseason football. Please check your local listings in these markets for complete game coverage or visit www.therams.com for more information.

KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM

KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA

KFSN ABC 30 – Fresno, CA

KPSP CBS 2 – Palm Springs, CA

KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA

KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA

KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI

KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT

KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV

KYUR CW 13.2 – Anchorage, AK

KATN CW 2.3 – Fairbanks, AK

KJUD CW 8.3 – Juneau, AK

For the eighth consecutive year, ESPNLA 710 AM and Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM will bring games to fans all season.

93.1 JACK FM, the official FM Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, will once again be simulcasting all Rams regular season games.

J.B. Long (play-by-play announcer), Maurice Jones-Drew (color analyst) and D'Marco Farr(sideline reporter) will broadcast every Rams game live on ESPNLA 710 AM, the Rams' official home and flagship English radio partner.

On gamedays, ESPNLA 710 AM will broadcast a two-hour pregame show, the halftime show, and two-hour postgame show featuring Travis Rodgers and Kirk Morrison.

ESPNLA 710's broadcast of Rams games will air on the following affiliates:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Troy Santiago as play-by-play announcer and Ricardo Lopez as color analyst will return on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM, the Rams' official Spanish language flagship radio station.

Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM's game broadcast will air on the following affiliates:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

In Mexico, Rams games and other team content will be broadcast on Open TV on "Canal 3" and across various Grupo Imagen platforms. Preseason, regular season games and select postseason games (if applicable) will be available to fans in Mexico on Grupo Imagen radio stations throughout the country during that term.

The Rams' Spanish radio play-by-play announcer Troy Santiago and color analyst Ricardo Lopez will share game insights and commentary during all game broadcasts on Grupo Imagen radio stations. Additionally, Juan Carlos Veraza and Gerardo Ruiz Massieu will be featured on the 2023 preseason TV broadcasts.

In Australia, Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) will provide radio broadcast for all Rams games including preseason, regular season, and postseason (if applicable).