 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2024 offseason workout program dates announced

Apr 02, 2024 at 10:51 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The NFL announced dates for each team's 2024 offseason workout programs. Here's what the Rams will look like (note that these could change at the discretion of the team at any time): 

  • First Day: April 15
  • OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

The offseason program is split up into three phases, starting with voluntary strength and conditioning work and concluding with the team's mandatory minicamp.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, including "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills is allowed.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

With the exception of the mandatory minicamp, the offseason program is voluntary for players, per the collective bargaining agreement with the union.

Related Content

news

Rams re-sign WR Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson.
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Rams projections three weeks away from draft week

Here's what experts are predicting the Rams will do in the 2024 NFL Draft as the calendar turns to April.
news

Rams Director of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer Byron Cunningham named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer Byron Cunningham as the 2024 NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
news

Why Rams invested heavily at guard position in free agency, and what's next as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches

The Rams' early free agency moves leaned toward offense, especially the offensive line. Why that happened, and where the team is headed next as the draft approaches. 
news

McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center

With the signing of Jonah Jackson and the departure of Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila set to become Rams' starting center in his second season.
news

NFL head coaches react to Aaron Donald's retirement, reflect on his legacy and impact

TheRams.com asked multiple coaches at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting about Aaron Donald's career and legacy in wake of the defensive tackle's retirement earlier this month. Here's what they had to say. 
news

Hybrid kickoff format, swivel hip-drop tackle, and third replay challenge after one successful among rule changes passed for 2024 NFL season

Here are the upcoming rule changes fans should know about for the 2024 NFL season.
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference at NFL Annual Meeting: Tyler Higbee update, approach to free agency with OL, and more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's presser at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando on tight end Tyler Higbee's status and the initial wave of free agency, plus other updates. 
news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead at NFL Annual Meeting: How they view 19th overall pick, initial free agency signings, Ernest Jones IV extension status, and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando. 
news

Les Snead: Rams plan to onboard QB Stetson Bennett for offseason workouts

Rams general manager Les Snead discusses the latest on quarterback Stetson Bennett's status. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rams projections with draft weekend one month away

Here's what experts' Rams projections look like one month out from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising